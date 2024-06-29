Home » Disney

Guest Narrowly Avoids Death at Disney; Family Accuses Cast Member of Negligence

A serene lake scene with a charming, multi-colored building complex in the background, featuring pastel hues reminiscent of Disney Resort pools. A gazebo is on the left near the water's edge. A blue and yellow boat floats on the calm lake to the right. Trees and greenery surround the area.

Credit: Disney

For the thousands of guests who visit every year, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa epitomizes the charm and elegance of a bygone era with its Victorian-inspired architecture and sprawling grounds. Nestled in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort, this enchanting retreat offers guests a tranquil escape with a touch of old-world sophistication.

From the picturesque treehouse villas to the inviting High Rock Spring Pool and the serene Congress Park, every corner of the resort exudes a sense of timeless luxury and relaxation. With its close proximity to Disney Springs and luxe amenities, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa offers a truly immersive vacation experience for guests of all ages.

Unfortunately for one family visiting the area, the resort also nearly became the site of a tragedy. In a now-viral TikTok, one guest shows the moment when her grandfather nearly drowned in one of the resort’s pools.

Four young children in colorful swimsuits sit on the edge of a pool at one of the Disney Resort pools, splashing water and laughing joyfully. The background features a building and some greenery, capturing a bright and sunny day.
Credit: Disney

Viral Video Shows Terrifying Pool Incident

Whether seeking a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a solo retreat, this resort provides a magical backdrop for unforgettable memories and moments of pure relaxation. For this reason, many families choose this location as the perfect hotel for their Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

However, for one family, their vacation took a turn for the worse when their grandfather decided to go down one of the resort’s pool slides. When he nears the bottom, he appears to be unable to swim and looks as if he is about to drown.

A picturesque golf course featuring a well-manicured putting green surrounded by a sand bunker in the foreground. In the background, lush trees, a serene pond, and a charming bridge lead to buildings reminiscent of Disney Resort pools under a clear, blue sky.
Credit: Disney

Disney Lifeguard Accused of Slow Response

After being informed by the family, a Disney lifeguard hops into the pool and makes the rescue. Many viewers of the video couldn’t help but notice the seemingly delayed response of the lifeguard. One commenter notes:

“the lifeguard is like omg I actually have to save someone???”

@jiggyazelia69

@paul maillet832 if you figure out how to watch this, never forget. Happy farhers day to the dude who managed to drown before I have ever whitnessed a child drown at disney over the past 18 years of going @Tommyhockey1244

♬ original sound – Gisele Richard

Disney takes the training of its lifeguards incredibly seriously, so this situation is certainly not the norm for most guests swimming at Walt Disney World Resort. Thankfully, a rescue was able to be made, and the guest did not appear to suffer from any injuries. What do you think of this situation?

