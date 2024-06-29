Guest Narrowly Avoids Death at Disney; Family Accuses Cast Member of Negligence

For the thousands of guests who visit every year, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa epitomizes the charm and elegance of a bygone era with its Victorian-inspired architecture and sprawling grounds. Nestled in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort, this enchanting retreat offers guests a tranquil escape with a touch of old-world sophistication.

From the picturesque treehouse villas to the inviting High Rock Spring Pool and the serene Congress Park, every corner of the resort exudes a sense of timeless luxury and relaxation. With its close proximity to Disney Springs and luxe amenities, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa offers a truly immersive vacation experience for guests of all ages.

Unfortunately for one family visiting the area, the resort also nearly became the site of a tragedy. In a now-viral TikTok, one guest shows the moment when her grandfather nearly drowned in one of the resort’s pools.

Viral Video Shows Terrifying Pool Incident

Whether seeking a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a solo retreat, this resort provides a magical backdrop for unforgettable memories and moments of pure relaxation. For this reason, many families choose this location as the perfect hotel for their Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

However, for one family, their vacation took a turn for the worse when their grandfather decided to go down one of the resort’s pool slides. When he nears the bottom, he appears to be unable to swim and looks as if he is about to drown.

Disney Lifeguard Accused of Slow Response

After being informed by the family, a Disney lifeguard hops into the pool and makes the rescue. Many viewers of the video couldn’t help but notice the seemingly delayed response of the lifeguard. One commenter notes:

“the lifeguard is like omg I actually have to save someone???”

Disney takes the training of its lifeguards incredibly seriously, so this situation is certainly not the norm for most guests swimming at Walt Disney World Resort. Thankfully, a rescue was able to be made, and the guest did not appear to suffer from any injuries. What do you think of this situation?