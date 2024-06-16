Home » Disney

Four Arrested at Disney Concert Hall, Gunshots Heard

Posted on by Nathan Kamal
Four individuals have been arrested at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, with witnesses reporting hearing gunshots amidst a juvenile brawl.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a high school graduation ceremony for approximately 100 students in the L.A. County area was disrupted by a brawl between several people. Witnesses say that an individual whose identity is either unknown or undisclosed jumped over a second-story balcony and assaulted one of the graduation ceremony attendees; it is unknown what the motive or relationship between the two might be.

Per KTLA, numerous witnesses reported hearing gunshots, and bullet casings were recovered on-site by the LAPD. No injuries have yet been reported in either attendees or law enforcement, according to the police.

The graduation ceremony was hosted by the L.A. County Office of Education and the L.A. County Probation Department, and approximately a third of the graduating students were currently on probation. At the time of the initial assault, all students on probation were reportedly out of the auditorium and in a secure holding area (per LA Times.)

L.A. County probation officials released a statement, saying, “We are pleased to report that all detained probation graduates and Los Angeles County Office of Education graduates are uninjured, safe, and secure.

The safety and security of all Los Angeles County youth are of the utmost importance. The Probation Department will continue to work with our neighboring law enforcement agencies and partners to celebrate the accomplishments of our youth while working towards creating a safer community.”

The Walt Disney Concert Hall is located on Grand Avenue and Hope Street in Los Angeles and was initially funded by a $50 million endowment by Lillian Disney, the wife of company founder Walt Disney.

The Disney Concert Hall is home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and the Los Angeles Master Chorale and frequently appears in pop culture as an L.A. landmark. It recently appeared in the Mickey Mouse episode, “Outback at Ya!”

If you have information regarding the Disney Concert Hall disturbance, call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Nathan Kamal

Nathan Kamal is a Chicago-based writer and comic, who enjoys cooking, hanging out with his cat, and seeing as many movies as possible.

