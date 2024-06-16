Men Banned From Disneyland as Guests Demand a Man-Free Theme Park

Countless men are banned from Disneyland Resort amid ongoing discussions about males “ruining” Disney Parks vacations.

Walt Disney built Disneyland Park for everyone, inspired after realizing he could only watch his kids having fun on the playground from the sidelines. Attractions, entertainment, dining, and other Disneyland Resort offerings are crafted with ages zero to 100 in mind.

Despite its welcoming atmosphere, a visit to Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park can be stressful. Southern California is hot, Disney Park tickets are expensive, and Disney theme parks are crowded. Everyone feels obligated to get the most out of their pricey trips as possible.

Still, some guests feel that one specific group of people overwhelmingly ruins Disney Parks vacations: men. A discussion began last week surrounding this video from TikToker @_davanity:

“Guys, I left my husband somewhere at Disneyland because every time we come, he ruins the trip because he just complains the whole time,” the Disney Park guest said. “Now it’s just me and the kids. We’re just going to eat some Dole whip and enjoy the rest of our night.”

Disney Parks fans overwhelmingly supported the mother’s decision.

“I think complaining men at Disneyland is worse than the kid tantrums!” @_sarah_saturday_ commented. “Enjoy that Dole Whip!”

“Next time, leave them at home!” @tomwooten49 replied. “Disneyland is too expensive to have a grouch ruin your day!”

“My dad would always ruin our trips… we got passes without him and didn’t tell him,” @disneymamaera echoed. “It’s supposed to be the happiest place on earth, drama free.. I hope you enjoyed yourself!”

Many commenters shared their negative experiences with fathers, brothers, husbands, and other male relatives.

“My dad used to do this all the time but now my most cherished memories are of my mom and me at Disneyland,” @anniegmzz wrote. “It’s unfortunate that some ‘dads’ don’t see how creating memories are so impactful.”

“I see way more men cry and moan at Disneyland than the actual children, like they’re determined to ruin a fam trip,” @elsaaaa03_ agreed.

“My husband didn’t like Disneyland so we never brought him,” @nessa68366 commented. “We got our annual passes just for me and the kids.”

Some guests joked that their male relatives were banned from Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort visits because of their attitudes.

“My husband used to complain too, I never renewed his pass,” said @momofboyzzz. “I would just take the boys myself & enjoy it!”

“Girll [sic.] I left my boys’ dad in the car once because I was over his hissing and puffing!” @mz0417 replied. “Best day EVER.”

Of course, some Disney Parks fans shared irreplaceable memories with their families–no complaining involved.

“My ex used to do that no matter where I took him,” @vanessagonzalez5549 recalled. “My new man makes everywhere we go as simple as the park…Life is so much better now.”

“I have never appreciated the fact that my dad is a Disneyland dad that has fun,” said @alt_jpo.

“Same…Now I have a man who grew up on Disney and also loves it as much as me,” @kaylie3._3 replied. “He doesn’t even complain [about] buying me pins or Mickey ears he even insists on it! Does it willingly, voluntarily.”

