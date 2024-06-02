Child Flies Out of Disneyland Ride After Not Using Seatbelt

A minor reportedly “flew” off Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park after not using a seatbelt on the drop ride. Horrifyingly, the Disneyland Resort guest claims the lack of safety restraints wasn’t an accident.

The Walt Disney Company meticulously designs its attractions with top-of-the-line safety systems and strict ride requirements. Unfortunately, some Disney Park guests still suffer injuries. One child lost five toes in an incident on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Park. Two women recently sued Walt Disney World Resort after reportedly suffering brain injuries on Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park and the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park.

Related: Hong Kong Disneyland Closed for Two Days in a Row

On Monday, a teenage boy (@travizporter) shared this video of himself concealing his unlocked seatbelt from a cast member on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park. “She doesn’t even know I’m not buckled in,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

The young guest claimed he wanted to “fly” into the air on the drop ride once known as the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. When a commenter asked if he survived the incident, the teenager answered, “Barely.”

It’s unclear if the Disney Park guest successfully rode Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! without a seatbelt. If the Disney cast member actually missed the warning sensors, the Disneyland Resort guest narrowly avoided a potentially devastating accident.

“Bro risked his life for 31k likes,” @.pakjstan wrote.

Related: Security Called in as Shanghai Disneyland Line Reaches Eight Hours, Guests Faint

“Natural selection at its finest,” @its_lazza_ replied.

Always follow Disney cast members’ safety instructions and read all posted safety risks when boarding Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park attractions. Never attempt to modify seatbelts or other protective restraints.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.