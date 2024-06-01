Disney World Places Heavy Restrictions on Hotel Activities, Limits Access to Weekends Only

Disney has unveiled new limitations on an often-overlooked attraction.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to a vast collection of classic dark rides, thrilling roller coasters, and breathtaking live entertainment. For decades, rides like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Pirates of the Caribbean have entertained, inspired, and thrilled guests, with new attractions offering some of the most immersive and exhilarating theme park experiences guests can find.

However, guests may be surprised to learn they can also swim, shop, and even ride a horse at Walt Disney World, with the resort offering a wide range of amenities and experiences for those seeking something a little different.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground is perhaps the most unique and cherished Walt Disney World Resort hotel. Guests can choose between luxurious and lush rooms and rustic campgrounds. Guests can also book actual camping spots, with Disney allowing guests to bring their own tents and vehicles for a more “outdoorsy” experience.

To take things one step further, Disney’s Fort Wilderness also offers guests the chance to ride horses in an experience designed for beginners and veteran cowboys. During this 45-minute trail, guests will see all kinds of wildlife and may even spot critters like ducks, armadillos, and rabbits.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground is one of dozens of hotels guests can stay at during their time at Walt Disney World. Other iconic locations include Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and Disney’s Old Key West Resort.

Unfortunately, due to construction at Fort Wilderness, Disney has revealed it’s limiting this horseback experience indefinitely.

According to the official Walt Disney World Resort website, horseback riding will be unavailable Monday through Friday as the resort undergoes widespread refurbishments.

The following notice is displayed on the attraction’s webpage:

Beginning July 13, 2024, horseback riding will be temporarily unavailable Monday through Friday at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, due to construction. However, rides may be available on Saturdays and Sundays during this time. Check the My Disney Experience mobile app on Friday of each week to see if horseback riding is happening on the following Saturday and Sunday—and if available, reserve a ride.

These limitations begin on July 21, 2024, and have no end date, indicating Disney expects construction to continue for the foreseeable future.

The cost to ride is $65 per guest, and guests can book their rides up to 60 days in advance. More information about what guests need to know in order to prepare for this experience can be found below:

Please check in at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch building, located near the front parking lot of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at your reserved time.

Reservations are recommended and closed-toe shoes with a back strap are required.

Riders must be over 48 inches tall and weigh under 250 pounds. Weight will be verified.

Have you ever ridden a horse at Walt Disney World?