Disney World Gets Total Pride Month Makeover, Offers Dozens of New LGBTQ+ Experiences

Pride month is in full swing at Walt Disney World!

The Walt Disney World Resort ensures guests can celebrate various events inside the theme parks, with holidays like Halloween and Christmas being some of the resort’s most crowded and popular times to visit. Few things are as magical as strolling down a snow-covered Main Street U.S.A. or getting spooked by Mickey-themed Halloween decorations.

New Year’s Eve is also an incredibly popular time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, with thousands of guests ringing in the new year each and every year at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Animal Kingdom.

However, June is also an incredibly popular and important month for Walt Disney World, with the resort celebrating Pride in many ways.

During June, guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort can expect to find a variety of pride-themed experiences, from limited-time merchandise to exclusive experiences throughout the parks.

One of these experiences involves new photo opportunities throughout the resort.

In Magic Kingdom, guests will find a Pride-themed photo location near the entrance to Tomorrowland. Other opportunities can be found throughout the park, like on Main Street, U.S.A., right in front of Cinderella Castle.

Guests will find Pride photo opportunities at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom as well, with several other photo opportunities being available.

Guests can also celebrate Pride at Disney Springs, the resort’s massive outdoor shopping and dining center.

The Walt Disney World Resort is also offering a variety of food, snacks, and beverage options for guests to enjoy during Pride Month, sharing a new “Disney Eats: Pride Month Foodie Guide.”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

PizzeRizzo and The Trolley Car Café (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available at PizzeRizzo only)

Pride Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and berry marmalade topped with red berry buttercream, rainbow sprinkles, rainbow glitter, and a chocolate Mickey pride coin

Magic Kingdom Park

The Lunching Pad (Available June 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Pride Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and berry marmalade topped with red berry buttercream, rainbow sprinkles, rainbow glitter, and a chocolate Mickey pride coin

Main Street Bakery (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Mousse Dome: Dark chocolate and strawberry mousse, flourless chocolate cake, and rainbow glaçage (New)

EPCOT

Connections Cafe and Connections Eatery (Available June 1 through 30)

Pride Liege Waffle: Brioche dough with colorful icing

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Creature Comforts (Available May 30 through June 30)

Pride Mousse Dome: Lemon chiffon cake, raspberry lemonade mousse, white chocolate glaze, and rainbow sprinkles (New)

These activities won’t last forever, so guests hoping to celebrate Pride at Walt Disney World should plan their trips accordingly.

Alongside Pride month, June also marks the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Walt Disney World’s newest attraction. This new ride has been years in the making and will finally be open to guests on June 28, 2024, ushering in a new era for both the Magic Kingdom and The Walt Disney Company as a whole.

The ride acts as the replacement for Disney’s once-iconic log flume ride known as Splash Mountain, which closed permanently in 2023 after years of controversy and backlash.

