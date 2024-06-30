Guests Climb Out of Disney Roller Coaster, Wander Around Top of 55-Foot Ride

Dozens of Disney California Adventure Park guests found themselves baking in the hot Southern California sun when the Goofy’s Sky School roller coaster broke down suddenly earlier this month. Disney cast members eventually evacuated the Disney Park guests, some of whom wandered the very top of the 55-foot ride during the evacuation.

Ride breakdowns are common at Disney parks, though you’re not guaranteed to experience one. Even the best of Walt Disney Imagineering technology experiences wear and tear when it deals with hundreds of guests per hour every day.

That doesn’t account for dropped personal items and poor guest behavior, which also shut down rides. Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a man who jumped onto Space Mountain, leaving his child behind after they measured too short for the ride. In 2023, a man stripped naked and streaked through “it’s a small world.”

Not all temporary attraction closures are created equal. Some Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort rides restart quickly, while guests are trapped on others for extended periods. Sometimes, Disney cast members, and first responders must evacuate guests.

Earlier this month, dozens of guests were stuck on Goofy’s Sky School at Disney California Adventure Park. TikTok user @thoughtful.travelers shared this video of her family evacuating the very top of the 55-foot-tall roller coaster:

The guests spent an extended period baking in the direct Southern California sunlight before Disney cast members arrived to evacuate them. The TikTok user complimented a Disney cast member named Rudy, who comforted her autistic son, who was nervous about the evacuation.

“Whew, this was definitely an adventure that we will never forget from our most recent trip to Disneyland,” the guest wrote. “So thankful for the AMAZING Disney cast members for their help and patience.”

It’s unclear what caused this month’s Goofy’s Sky School evacuation. The Disneyland Resort roller coaster was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Have you evacuated from a ride at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.