Airbnb Celebrates the Debut of Pixar’s ‘Inside Out 2’ With FREE STAYS at Headquarters

Pixar released its 28th feature-length animated film on Friday, and the newest flick from the Pixar powerhouse is already on track to see its opening weekend top out at nearly $100 million.

Inside Out 2 is well on its way to an impressive opening weekend, with box office receipts projected to surpass $90 million. Not bad, considering Pixar’s last film, an animated rom-com titled Elemental, which debuted at the box office debut in June 2023, didn’t even see $30 million domestically, and globally, opening weekend was just short of $45 million.

It was, by far, Pixar’s worst opening weekend in the history of the studio.

Inside Out 2: Cause For Celebration!

So far, the news from the box office is good for Pixar and its fans. In fact, it’s cause for celebration, so Airbnb and Pixar have teamed up to offer fans the chance of a lifetime–to stay at Headquarters, inspired by the emotion-filled film.

The newly-revealed Airbnb stay is part of the Airbnb ICONS Series of stays, which allows Airbnb guests to visit homes and locations made famous in music, film, television, sports, and art.

Airbnb ICONS: Stay In the Famous Places!

The Airbnb ICONS Series includes the chance for guests to:

Spend the night in the Ferrari Museum.

Step into X-Men ’97.

Go VIP with Kevin Hart.

Wake up in the Musée d’Orsay.

Stay in Prince’s Purple Rain house.

Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor.

And, in celebration of the theatrical release of Pixar’s Inside Out 2, some very lucky guests will have the chance to stay at Headquarters, a brand-new stay located in Las Vegas.

Per the Airbnb Newsroom:

Since Riley’s earliest memories, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have been by her side to help manage all of her emotions. Now, as Riley transitions into her teenage years, get to know her new emotions, including Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, and Embarrassment on a whole new level. Guests will have the opportunity to take over the crew’s control panel and see what makes each emotion tick as they spend the night in emotional HQ.

“I can’t wait for you to see what we have in store at Team Riley Headquarters,” says Joy, one of Riley’s favorite emotions and the host of the Headquarters Airbnb ICONS Stay. “It’s gonna be awesome!

“You’ll absolutely love what we’ve done with the place, and–who knows–maybe you’ll create a new core memory of your own during your stay!” Joy continues. “I’m getting giddy just thinking about it!

Take a Peek Inside Headquarters!

The Headquarters Airbnb ICON Stay features elements seen in Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

The home features accommodations for as many as four guests, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is the perfect place to get away for the night and make some amazing core memories!

Every square foot of Airbnb’s Headquarters was designed and decorated—from the inside out—to immerse guests in the story of the film.

Each bedroom at Headquarters is decorated with bright colors, and the big, comfy beds guarantee guests a good night’s sleep to recharge their brains for more core memory-making the next day. The first bedroom is inspired by Joy and features bright yellow hues that feel joyful by themselves, as well as stars and a fun, circular-shaped bed with star-shaped pillows.

The second bedroom is inspired by two other emotions–can you guess which ones?

This room is draped in dark purple and deep orange, and there are reminders everywhere to “keep calm.” (This looks like the work of one of Riley’s newest emotions, Anxiety.)

Pennants adorn the walls throughout the bedroom, encouraging guests to have confidence–“You got this!”

The stay also features a sitting room inspired by Sadness that showcases a blue palette of decor, complete with cloud-shaped pillows, umbrellas, and other elements like cottony white clouds above.

All the Feels & All the Details

This summer, Pixar and Airbnb are teaming up to offer Pixar fans the chance to book one of 15 one-night stays, each occurring between July 1 and July 16. Each one-night stay includes accommodations for up to four guests, and there is no cost for those Inside Out fans who are lucky enough to score a booking.

Guests are invited to stay at Headquarters and make some new core memories by doing one or all of the following:

Take the helm of Riley’s control center and play with all of Riley’s emotions.

Unpack some literal emotional baggage in a feelings-filled scavenger hunt! Guests who follow it until the very end could unlock some exciting secrets!

Enjoy a slice of emotion-inspired pizza! Joy has even created a special pizza delivery menu for guests. After all, pizza equals pure happiness, according to Joy, who says that each pizza topping represents guests’ favorite emotion. (Broccoli, of course, represents Disgust!)

Play Riley’s favorite sport–in the living room! Guests who enjoy hockey are in for a treat. (Well, air hockey; Joy wants to keep the damages to a minimum.)

Get some inspiration from HQ’s memory walls. Guests can then make their very own memory orb to take home as a souvenir from their stay.

How to Request to Book Headquarters

Looking to stay at the helm of Headquarters, where you’ll have total control? Then you’ll want to take control now and be ready on Tuesday, June 18, beginning at 6:00 a.m. PT. That’s when booking for the new Inside Out 2-inspired Airbnb opens.

The booking window for this stay is only open until Saturday, June 22, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The Inside Out 2-inspired Headquarters Airbnb is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Guests are responsible for their own travel accommodations to and from Las Vegas, but there is no cost for Pixar fans who are lucky enough to land a booking at this exciting new stay.

To request a booking, simply visit airbnb.com/insideout2 beginning June 18. And don’t forget to catch Pixar’s Inside Out 2, now playing in theaters across the country.