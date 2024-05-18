Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Studios Japan

Universal Orlando Expansion: Anime Roller Coaster and Potential New Lands on the Horizon

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres 5 Comments
Image featuring the iconic Universal Studios globe statue in the background. In the foreground, four anime characters from the series "Demon Slayer" are dynamically posed as if in action, with a bright, clear sky overhead. The fusion of Universal's grandeur and anime energy creates an exhilarating scene.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Anime fans rejoice! A brand-new attraction is heading to one of the Universal parks this summer, opening the door to a new themed land and other possibilities in the future. Here’s what we know so far.

Anime characters from the hit animated Japanese manga live series "Demon Slayer," heading to a Universal park this summer through the first month of 2025.
Credit: Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Japan Announces ‘Demon Slayer’ Roller Coaster Coming This Summer

According to an official news report from DTimesDepature, Universal Studios Japan is gearing up to open an all-new roller coaster experience that will give anime fans a chance to enter the world of Demon Slayer and team up with their favorite characters through a world brought to life through advanced technology:

English translation from Japanese: 

A brand-new attraction with an original story! Universal Studios Japan presents “#DemonSlayer XR Ride Race through the Swordsmith Village”
Opening on July 19

@DtimesDeparture on X

For a limited time from July 19, 2024 (Friday) to January 5, 2025 (Sunday), Universal Studios Japan will be offering the VR coaster experience “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” where you can immerse yourself in the intense battles of the anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” with your entire body. Prepare for the “Blade XR Ride: Ride through the Swordsmith Village“!

Step into the 360-degree world of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” using cutting-edge VR technology and feel a coaster’s speed, gravity, and wind like never before. Join “Tanjiro” and “Nezuko” as you face off against formidable demons like “Akaza” and “Hantengu” right before your eyes. Don’t miss the Universal Studios Japan “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride: Ride through the Swordsmith Village” from July 19, 2024 (Friday) to January 5, 2025 (Sunday).

A character poster revealing all the fan-favorites from the hit-anime Japanese series "Demon Slayer," coming soon to Universal Studios Japan.
Credit: Universal Studios Japan

Attraction Type: VR coaster

Location: Space Fantasy The Ride

Embark on a thrilling journey through the “Swordsmith’s Village” arc, an original story created exclusively for this ride. Experience the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” world in stunning realism, breathtaking scenery, and heart-pounding action. The VR coaster “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” will be available until January 5, 2025.

In this exhilarating ride, join “Tanjiro” and his friends on a quest to save the village of swordsmiths from a demonic threat. Face off against powerful demons and race against time to deliver a crucial sword to “Tanjiro.” Don’t miss this epic adventure at Universal Studios Japan.

Also, don’t forget to check out the “Fuji no Hana Restaurant” collaboration restaurant with the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” characters. It offers a variety of original dishes inspired by the “Swordsmith’s Village.” Stay tuned for more details on the second collaboration restaurant coming soon. Experience the adrenaline-pumping action and immersive storytelling of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” like never before at Universal Studios Japan.

Guests observed by a Universal team member riding a "Demon Slayer" attraction at Universal Studios Japan.
Credit: Universal Studios Japan

What This Could Mean for the Parks in the United States

Introducing the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu, no Yaiba” VR coaster at Universal Studios Japan could signal a broader trend of incorporating anime attractions and experiences into Universal parks worldwide, including those in the United States. Firstly, the success of the “Demon Slayer” attraction in Japan could demonstrate the popularity and profitability of anime-themed rides to theme park executives.

Suppose the ride attracts large crowds and receives positive feedback. In that case, it may encourage them to consider similar attractions for Universal Parks in the United States to capitalize on the growing global interest in anime.

Additionally, Universal Studios Japan often serves as a testing ground for new concepts and attractions before being introduced to other Universal parks worldwide. Suppose the “Demon Slayer” VR coaster proves to be successful and generates significant revenue at the Japanese park.

In that case, Universal may replicate the experience at their U.S. locations to attract anime fans and capitalize on the franchise’s popularity. Furthermore, with the increasing popularity of anime and manga in the United States, there is a growing demand for anime-themed attractions and experiences among American audiences.

The theme parks in the states may recognize this trend and seek to cater to the interests of their American visitors by introducing more anime-based rides and entertainment options at their U.S. parks.

Overall, the introduction of the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu, no Yaiba” VR coaster at Universal Studios Japan could pave the way for similar anime attractions to be developed and introduced at Universal parks in the United States, offering fans exciting new experiences and further expanding the appeal of the parks.

