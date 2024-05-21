Home » Movies & TV » Movies

Report: ‘Hocus Pocus’ Prequel Series in the Works

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
The Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2

Credit: Disney

Along with such films as The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and The Black Cauldron (1985), the original Hocus Pocus (1993) was a cult classic that rose in popularity as the years progressed. The sequel in 2022 brought the witches back to modern Salem for yet another night of Halloween hijinx. Even the lovable zombie Billy Butcherson returned for another romp, but can they do it again?

L-R: Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson Sisters
Credit: Disney

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Sanderson Sisters. While they made a triumphant return in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) on Disney+, Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have been dormant ever since. However, rumors of a third film in development have risen to the surface as reports of a prequel circulate on social media.

Interest in a third entry in the Hocus Pocus franchise has floated about since the end of Hocus Pocus 2, and even the sequel’s writer, Jen D’Angelo, revealed a third sequel was currently in the works. However, little has been revealed… until now.

Hocus Pocus 3: The Rise of the Sandersons

Young versions of the Sanderson Sisters
Credit: Facebook/YODA BBY ABY

The image above was part of a shared Facebook post with a caption that read,

“Get ready for six spellbinding episodes with Hocus Pocus: The Rise of the Sandersons, premiering on Disney+ this October 2024! Join young Winifred (Taylor Paige Henderson), Mary (Nina Kitchen), and Sarah (Juju Journey Brener) as they navigate the eerie and enchanting world of 17th-century Salem, discovering their powers while facing trials, mischief, and danger. With a perfect mix of fun, thrills, and spookiness, this dramatic and funny new series will captivate viewers of all ages.”
While it does look like a convincing promotion, the poster was addressed by The Direct and proven to be a fake. However, the same report also reassured readers that a third entry in the series is still in development. It’s just not going to be any time soon.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hocus Pocus 3 is still being developed, and Jen D’Angelo reported that it is still in the “story phase.”

“We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it. We’ve been working on some ideas, and it’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore.”

With that in mind, fans of the Sandersons can rest easy knowing that Disney is hardly finished with its terrific trio of sorcerous sisters. That said, a prequel or a third movie seems to fit the studio’s recent direction, and it might not be as far away as some might think.

A Magical M.O.

Zootopia, Frozen, and Toy Story
Credit: Inside the Magic

If you’re anything like this writer, you’ve noticed that Disney seems to be banking a lot on sequels this year. With properties like Inside Out, Zootopia, Moana, and Frozen getting new additions, it only feels natural that the Sandersons join the fray.

Disney is currently putting a laser focus on projects and properties that already have a fan following. Per Bob Iger, the studio is not pursuing anything they don’t believe in, and the fan reception of the original film and its sequel truly speaks for itself. That said, the fact that both are classic Halloween flicks viewed on a regular basis by die-hard Disney buffs certainly doesn’t hurt.

What are your thoughts on Hocus Pocus 3? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!

