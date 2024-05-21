Report: ‘Hocus Pocus’ Prequel Series in the Works

Along with such films as The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) and The Black Cauldron (1985), the original Hocus Pocus (1993) was a cult classic that rose in popularity as the years progressed. The sequel in 2022 brought the witches back to modern Salem for yet another night of Halloween hijinx. Even the lovable zombie Billy Butcherson returned for another romp, but can they do it again?

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the Sanderson Sisters. While they made a triumphant return in Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) on Disney+, Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have been dormant ever since. However, rumors of a third film in development have risen to the surface as reports of a prequel circulate on social media.

Interest in a third entry in the Hocus Pocus franchise has floated about since the end of Hocus Pocus 2, and even the sequel’s writer, Jen D’Angelo, revealed a third sequel was currently in the works. However, little has been revealed… until now.

Hocus Pocus 3: The Rise of the Sandersons

The image above was part of a shared Facebook post with a caption that read,

“Get ready for six spellbinding episodes with Hocus Pocus: The Rise of the Sandersons, premiering on Disney+ this October 2024! Join young Winifred (Taylor Paige Henderson), Mary (Nina Kitchen), and Sarah (Juju Journey Brener) as they navigate the eerie and enchanting world of 17th-century Salem, discovering their powers while facing trials, mischief, and danger. With a perfect mix of fun, thrills, and spookiness, this dramatic and funny new series will captivate viewers of all ages.” While it does look like a convincing promotion, the poster was addressed by The Direct and proven to be a fake. However, the same report also reassured readers that a third entry in the series is still in development. It’s just not going to be any time soon.