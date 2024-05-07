Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Indefinitely Closed Off

An iconic attraction at Walt Disney World Resort has been abandoned indefinitely, and we have updates to share.

Over the years, Walt Disney World Resort has had to make conscious decisions to close certain attractions or make significant updates to beloved areas. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is set to open this summer, is an example of Disney electing to change by closing Splash Mountain permanently to make way for a new ride. However, there are other attractions inside many Disney World parks that are either changed or, on some occasions, left behind and abandoned for many years.

However, not all changes are met with enthusiasm, and the disappearance of the Jedi Training Academy—a beloved interactive experience—has left a notable gap in the Disney park’s offerings.

Introduced in the late 2000s, the Jedi Training Academy was a dream come true for young Star Wars fans. Dressed in Jedi robes and wielding lightsabers, children had the opportunity to learn the ways of the Force and engage in staged combat against iconic villains like Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

This interactive show was not just about entertainment; it was an exercise in courage, resilience, and the triumph of good over evil. The Academy took place right in front of the Star Tours attraction, adding to the thematic continuity of the park’s Star Wars section, of course not to be confused with Galaxy’s Edge.

In 2015, the show evolved into Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple, enhancing its narrative depth and engaging even more with its young audience. Despite its capacity limitations—only a select group of children could participate in each session—the show remained a popular staple, drawing significant crowds and creating unforgettable memories.

However, in 2020, the global challenges forced many theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, to reevaluate their offerings. The Jedi Training Academy was temporarily closed, and unlike many other attractions, it has not reopened. According to the planDisney website, there are currently no plans for its return. The site of the Academy, adjacent to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, remains vacant, sparking curiosity about future uses for this prime thematic real estate.

As you can see in the photo below, the attraction remains closed off to Disney World guests. Though there are small circumstances when a Disney photographer might be spotted taking a picture for Disney PhotoPass, the area largely remains abandoned.

Despite the void left by the Jedi Training Academy, Disney’s Hollywood Studios continues to expand its Star Wars-themed attractions, further enhancing the immersive experience for fans. Star Tours: The Adventures Continue has been thrilling guests since its update in 2011, offering a dynamic 3D spaceflight simulation that incorporates characters and settings from the latest films in the franchise.

More recent additions have raised the bar for thematic immersion. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an expansive section of Hollywood Studios, opened in 2019 and brought to life the bustling outpost of Batuu. Here, visitors can engage with characters, navigate through a detailed alien landscape, and experience two of the most technologically advanced attractions in theme park history: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

The former is a massive, multi-faceted adventure that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order, while the latter offers a chance to pilot the iconic Millennium Falcon in a thrilling interactive experience.

The park’s dedication to Star Wars doesn’t stop with rides and character meet-and-greets. Throughout Galaxy’s Edge, guests can customize their own droids and lightsabers, sample galactic cuisine, and even encounter roaming characters like Rey, Chewbacca, and members of the First Order. Each element is designed to provide an authentic Star Wars experience, making guests feel as though they are part of the expansive universe George Lucas created.

What do you think of the Star Wars attractions inside Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!