Gina Carano Confirms Her ‘Star Wars’ Return in New Comments

Gina Carano confirms she wants to return to her Star Wars roots.

During a panel at a Philadelphia fan event, former Star Wars actress Gina Carano assured attendees that she has no problems with Disney and would gladly return. Carano previously portrayed the character of Cara Dune in the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian, becoming a fan-favorite character.

Carano fell right into the character of New Republic Marshal Cara Dune for the first two seasons of the Disney+ original series, quickly becoming one of the more popular and important characters of this new era of Star Wars. However, Carano was let go from The Mandalorian in 2021, which sent a shockwave throughout the Disney and Star Wars communities.

As season two episodes began to roll out, Carano was seen sharing quite a few troubling posts on social media. These posts ranged from COVID-19 misinformation to transphobic jokes, memes, and even references to the Holocaust. These provoked outrage from fans and the Sar Wars community as a whole, with The Walt Disney Company taking quick action.

Eventually, Carano was let go from the show’s production ahead of season three. Carano’s absence was addressed in a small scene in season three, explaining that her character is busy doing something else off-screen.

Carano was deeply upset by the decision, so much so that she filed a lawsuit against both Disney and Lucasfilm. The actress claims she was discriminated against and is a victim of wrongful termination.

However, according to Screen Rant, Carano explained that she is speaking out so that fans and the general public know what’s going on. Despite these lawsuits, the actress claims she has no ill will against Disney and would love to return to Star Wars. Carano, a former women’s MMA, and Muay Thai fighter managed to scoop up a few roles after being fired by Disney. She has starred in several productions from right-leaning organizations, like Breitbart’s My Son Hunter (2022) and The Daily Wire’s Terror on the Prarie (2022).

There were already plans for Cara Dune to have her own spinoff show, Rangers of the New Republic. Plans for this show and any future appearances of Cara Dune were canceled following the actress’ firing, with the story being reworked into season 3 of The Mandalorian.

In her lawsuit, Carano seeks at least $75,000 in punitive damages as well as a court order that would force Lucasfilm to rewrite her into The Mandalorian. Caranp’s comments at the recent fan expo seem to indicate the actress is attempting to make amends with Disney. Her return does not feel likely, however, with Disney invoking First Amendment Rights in the suit, claiming it, along with Lucasfilm, is entitled to protect its own thoughts and opinions from Carano’s hurtful comments,

Carano’s suit against Disney marks a turning point in Hollywood, with the actress teaming up with Elon Musk, taking advantage of the entrepreneurs’ pledge to fund discrimination lawsuits personally. The actress is unlikely to return to Star Wars, but only time will tell what implications this lawsuit has for the rest of Hollywood and the entertainment industry at large.

