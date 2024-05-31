George Bush Prompts Historic Attraction to Close at Walt Disney World After 6 Years

A historic attraction closed for a rather unexpected reason at Magic Kingdom

Related: Halloween Horror Nights To Cost More Than Ever Before, Report Claims

Despite the Walt Disney World Resort being home to four incredible theme parks, two water parks, and a massive shopping and dining district, few locations are as iconic or as popular as Disney’s Magic Kingdom. This location started it all and features some of the world’s most legendary and famous theme park rides of all time.

Attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, and Haunted Mansion have inspired fans for decades, seeing thousands of guests each and every day. However, Walt Disney World continues to grow and become more exciting as newer, more modern attractions open, with Magic Kingdom being home to some of Disney’s newest and most impressive experiences in recent memory.

In 2023, TRON Ligtcycle / Run officially opened after a rather long and tumultuous design and construction period. This exhilarating roller coaster can be found in Tomorrowland, right next to Space Mountain. In 2024, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Magic Kingdom as well, marking a new era for the park and resort as a whole.

However, other historic parts of Walt Disney World are receiving upgrades, with one revered experience closing its doors due to a former U.S. President.

Related: New Florida Law Signed by DeSantis Safeguards Disney World Guests From Future Scams

The American Heritage Gallery is now closed at EPCOT. This location is part of the American Adventure Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase, offering guests a closer look at some of America’s most significant and most important events.

This gallery closed to make way for a new “Portraits of Courage” exhibit, which former U.S. President George W. Bush created and curated.

This location has housed the “Creating Tradition: Innovation and Change in American Indian Art” exhibit since 2018, showcasing authentic Native artifacts. The stunning collection was a collaboration between the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (MIAC) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) in Washington, D.C.

However, this is currently changing, with the exhibit to soon feature over 60 oil paintings by President George W. Bush. These pieces of artwork depict veterans and other service members in military uniform, and each piece is accompanied by the subject themselves.

Related: New Wizarding World ‘Dueling’ Experience Coming to Universal Park, Report Claims

This exhibit is new for Walt Disney World but made its original debut in 2017 at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the SMU campus in Texas.

Disney lists operating hours for the American Heritage Gallery beginning on June 7. “Portraits of Course” is expected to have its grand debut on June 9, 2024.

Walt Disney World is home to several other “presidential” attractions, most notably The Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom. This stunning 45-minute show details some of America’s most important historical moments and is capped off by a breathtaking display of dozens of audio-animatronics. Each U.S. president, past and present, is represented here, with the most recent addition being Joe Biden.

What’s your favorite attraction at EPCOT? What about Magic Kingdom?