Disney Guests Will Now Be Forced To Pay $120 for Meat at Park

Things are cooking up at Walt Disney World (WDW) in the wrong way. A new menu item has guests angered and horrified as they now have to pay upwards of $120 to enjoy one food item.

Disney World Meal Mayhem: EPCOT Sit-Down Restaurant Now Charging $120 for One Single Menu Item

La Hacienda de San Angel, nestled within EPCOT’s Mexico Pavilion, spans 12,000 square feet and offers seating for 250 patrons. Renowned for its authentic Southern Mexican cuisine and premium margaritas, the restaurant boasts a striking blue dome and waterfront location, affording guests panoramic views of the World Showcase Lagoon and nightly fireworks.

Adorned with cozy booths and ambient lighting, some describe the ambiance as romantic. La Hacienda de San Angel occupies a coveted position as a high-tier dining establishment within the EPCOT World Showcase, which typically features three tiers of restaurants for each pavilion: counter service, mid-tier sit-down, and high-tier sit-down.

Guests praise the authenticity and quality of the cuisine, alongside the restaurant’s exemplary service. However, some opt for less expensive menu options to savor the ambiance without the risk of disappointment. But there is a new menu item that has guests furious.

Recently, a surprising modification surfaced at EPCOT, compelling us to share it with our readers. La Hacienda de San Angel, renowned for its authentic Mexican ambiance, diverse menu, and scenic views of the World Showcase lagoon, has long been a favorite dining destination for visitors.

However, guests stumbled upon a notable addition during a routine menu review: the Tomahawk Steak, now available as a specialty entree option, priced at a staggering $120.

This significant addition to the menu raised many eyebrows, as similar offerings at other Disney World restaurants often cater to sharing between two diners due to their size and price. Given the substantial cost and the inclusion of several side dishes to complement the meal, guests hope this is the case for this particular dish.

Introducing a $120 Tomahawk Steak at La Hacienda de San Angel may evoke frustration and disappointment for Disney guests accustomed to the park’s diverse dining options.

While Disney World is known for its immersive experiences and magical moments, such exorbitant prices for a single dish can be seen as outside the typical guest’s budget. The steep cost may alienate families and individuals seeking affordable yet enjoyable dining experiences within the park.

Signature menu offerings include house-made tortilla chips with fresh salsa, Alambre de Res featuring flank steak, bacon, poblano, bell peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, lime, pico de gallo, and salsa verde. The La Hacienda smoked old-fashioned, house-aged concoction comprising bourbon, Mezcal, ancho Reyes chili liqueur, and chocolate bitters, which are also popular among patrons.

What do you think about this $120 menu item now available at EPCOT?