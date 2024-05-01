Disney+ Password Crackdown Begins Ahead of Schedule, Subscribers Outraged

Disney CEO Bob Iger has warned streaming subscribers that a crackdown on password sharing was coming in September, but it turns out that Disney+ is already being covertly modified ahead of schedule.

For years now, password sharing has been the bane of streaming services’ existence. While Netflix can boast over 260 million subscribers worldwide and Disney+ is a runner-up at nearly 150 million, C-suite executives cannot stop thinking of how many more paying accounts they could have if only their customers didn’t allow people to access their passwords. It is a truism of corporate business that money not made in a quarter is money that was actively lost, so something had to be done.

Netflix was the first to begin to crack down on password sharing, informing customers that their accounts could potentially be shut down or restricted if people outside of their “household” were found to be using them. Disney+ soon followed suit, with CEO Bob Iger openly admitting that he was inspired by the rival streaming service to alter their subscriber policies, which technically is not collusion between companies.

Several months ago, Disney+ sent emails to paying subscribers that began:

We wanted to let you know that we are making some updates to our Subscriber Agreement. These terms will apply as of January 25, 2024 for new subscribers. For prior and existing subscribers, like you, these terms will be effective beginning on March 14, 2024, unless you acknowledge an in-app notice of these changes earlier.

Deep in the email, there was one very important section that said, “We’re adding limitations on sharing your account outside of your household, and explaining how we may assess your compliance with these limitations.” In other words, this is the crackdown.

The new subscriber agreement outlines the change in full:

One thing that was not listed in the updated subscriber agreement was a specific date when the Mouse was going to begin cracking down on password scofflaws, but Bob Iger has since said it would begin in June for a “limited” number of countries and go into full effect in September.

However, Twitter account @aaronp613 has discovered that the latest Disney iOS update seemingly is already beginning to roll out at least the groundwork to track and investigate account sharing.

Yesterday's Disney+ update for iOS lays the groundwork for account sharing checks which will go live in June pic.twitter.com/ATwYG4CJxD — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 30, 2024

As Inside the Magic has reported, Disney+ desperately needs to begin making money for the company. It makes sense (from a certain point of view) that Disney would try to implement these policies as soon as possible. But if the Mouse thought it could sneak something like this in an automatic download, it has another thing coming.

