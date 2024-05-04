Critical Error Made in Front of Guests on Iconic Disneyland Ride

One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides is facing a concerning issue.

While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is filled to the absolute brim with classic and iconic attractions, few theme park experiences can compare to the Indiana Jones Adventure. Located inside Disneyland Park, Indiana Jones Adventure is often considered to be one of the greatest Dsney attractions of all time.

The ride officially opened on March 3, 1995, and instantly became one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions. At the time, Disneyland really didn’t offer that many thrill rides in the Park, and because California Adventure had not opened yet, the resort desperately needed another big “E-ticket” attraction.

Indiana Jones Adventure expertly filled this gap, providing guests with a fun and thrilling ride experience based on one of the world’s most recognizable film franchises of all time. However, this does not mean the attraction has not encountered issues, with Indiana Jones Adventure actually being quite notorious for breaking down.

Indiana Jones Adventure turns 29 years old this year, making it one of the oldest thrill rides offered by Disney. As a result, the attraction has undergone significant changes over the years, including the retirement of certain effects and a complete redesign of certain areas.

The ride underwent a refurbishment late last year, which fixed a few issues. Unfortunately, this refurbishment seemingly created a new issue involving Indiana Jones’ wardrobe.

As reported by a guest on Reddit, the final Indiana Jones animatronic is wearing his iconic hat backward following this most recent refurbishment. “Indiana jones has had his hat on backwards since the last refurb,” states the guest who snapped both of these photos.

Indiana Jones is famous for his attitude and whip, but his hat is arguably the most iconic part of his wardrobe. It’s pretty concerning how such an essential piece of this animatronic could be messed up in such an obvious way.

“1st image is what it looks like currently, 2nd image is how it’s supposed to look,” continued the guest. “The Rope Indiana jones animatronic has his hat backwards, for months now.”

The Indiana Jones Adventure places guests in the middle of an intense Indiana Jones experience as they embark on a journey searching for one of three gifts. Guests are taken on an adventure involving giant snakes, lava, fire, and a whole lot of impressive effects.

After passing through a bug-filled hallway, Guests face a drawbridge and head straight toward other Guests, narrowly avoiding a collision. Eventually, guests, along with Indiana Jones himself, come face to face with the iconic boulder as it barrels toward both parties. At th every last second, both Indy and the guests make a dive, narrowly avoiding the massive stone. The ride concludes with Eveyrone returning home safely.

Although the ride is nearly 30 years old, the Indiana Jones Adventure is considered one of Disneyland’s most impressive and iconic rides. Due to its popularity, a second version of Indiana Jones Adventure was built at Tokyo DisneySea in Japan, with many Guests begging Disney to bring this attraction to Disney World in Orlando.

These wishes may eventually come true, with The Walt Disney Company teasing that an Indiana Jones experience may very well replace DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s your favorite Disneyland thrill ride?