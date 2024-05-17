Chris Pratt “Devastated” by Unexpected Death of Longtime Marvel Cast Member

A longtime member of the Marvel community has passed away.

Tony McFarr, best known for his work as Chris Pratt’s stunt double in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), has passed away. McFarr had become a longtime member of the Marvel community, also working as a stunt performer on Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Per Deadline, McFarr’s mother informed sources that the circumstances of his death are unknown, and his passing was unexpected.

McFarr also worked as Pratt’s stunt double in Jurassic World (2015), and the two formed a bond as they worked together over the years. After his passing, Pratt reacted to the news on Instagram, saying he was “devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness.”

Chris Pratt shared several photos of him and McFarr together on his story in remembrance.

“I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional.”

McFarr was born October 12, 1976, and launched his stunt performer career in Bones (2011) before being attached to larger projects like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014).

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2 was released in 2017, marking the midway point between the original film and the most recent Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), which seemingly put a lid on the decade-old franchise.

McFarr and Pratt’s relationship started in 2015 with the first Jurassic World film, with the two forming a friendship that would continue across various other projects.

According to reports, McFarr is survived by his daughter, parents, and his sister.

