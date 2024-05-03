Holy Schnikes! Chris Farley Biopic Is Coming

Chris Farley on Saturday Night Live and in Tommy Boy. Credit: Saturday Night Live and Paramount Pictures

There are specific characteristics that all kids who grew up in the 1990s share. There is a certain shared angst for no particular reason among all Gen Xers.

But there are also shared cultural milestones that all 90s kids remember. Everyone knows where they were when they first heard Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit or the Spice Girl’s Wannabe.

There are also touchstone movies that every Gen X kid can recite by heart. One of those films is Tommy Boy (1995), starring the legendary Chris Farley and his sidekick, David Spade.

The Saturday Night Live star had his breakout role as the loveable Tommy Callahan, who has to save his family’s car parts factory after his father’s death.

Despite his massive fame and larger-than-life personality, Chris Farley was dealing with his own demons off-screen, including weight and drug issues.

The collective innocence of Gen X was shattered on December 18, 1997, when Chris Farley was found dead in his Chicago apartment from a heroin and cocaine overdose.

Since his death, Chris Farley’s legend has only grown, and now his story and life are coming to the big screen.

New Line Cinema announced that it is backing a new Chris Farley biopic. It is being produced by Lorne Michaels, who produced Saturday Night Live during Farley’s run on the show.

The studio has tapped Paul Walter Hauser to play the energetic, over-the-top Farley. He is best known for his role as Shawn in I, Tonya (2017), but Paul Walter Hauser will be voicing Embarrassment in the upcoming Inside Out 2 (2024) and was recently announced for a role in The Fantastic Four.

Michaels chose actor Josh Gad to direct the upcoming biopic. Josh Gad is best known as the voice of Olaf in Frozen (2013) and Lefou from the live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017).

Farley made his debut on Saturday Night Live in 1990, taking the comedic world by storm. The late comedian made his feature film debut in Wayne’s World (1992), starring SNL alums Mike Myers and Dana Carvey.

Farley would go on to star in Billy Madison (1995), Tommy Boy, Black Sheep (1996), Beverly Hills Ninja (1997), and his final film, Almost Heroes (1998), with Matthew Perry. Before his untimely death, Farley was set to voice the loveable ogre, Shrek.

The screenplay will be based on the book The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts by Farley’s brother, Tom Farley Jr. and Tanner Colby.

There is no timetable for the Chris Farley biopic.

What is your favorite memory of Chris Farley?