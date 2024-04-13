Tom Hiddleston Speaks Out on MCU Exit After Marvel Changes Direction

Last year, Tom Hiddleston headlined one of the most intriguing and thoughtful shows in Marvel history. Now, the British actor is speaking out on his Marvel Cinematic Universe exit as Kevin Feige rewrites the story of the blockbuster franchise.

In 2021, Marvel Studios’ Loki broke Disney+ records. Of course, the streamer had only been active for just over a year, but nevertheless, Loki was such a success that it caused all original content to move from a Friday to a Wednesday air date. Two years later, Tom Hiddleston returned once again as the God of Mischief with Michael Waldron’s series following Loki as he navigated a collapsing Multiverse.

The first season, which Kate Herron directed, revisited Hiddleston’s fan-favorite Marvel character after the events of the Battle of New York in 2012’s The Avengers. After vanishing with the Tesseract, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) quickly snapped up Loki and, after being forced to cooperate with Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, went out on a quest to investigate mysterious Loki-shape happenings along the various Multiversal timelines.

Loki Season 1 was also the place where Jonathan Majors made his debut as Kang the Conqueror Variant, He Who Remains. Majors returned as Kang in the early months of 2023 in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but after a high-profile arrest and domestic assault court case, the rising star is officially out of the MCU, meaning time is likely up for Kang. What will happen with 2026’s Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) is anyone’s guess. As for Tom Hiddleston, the actor discussed the character’s potential exit in a recent interview.

“I don’t know,” Hiddleston said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after being asked what will happen in Loki’s future. “I really don’t know. I know that we’ve reached some sort of narrative conclusion with season two, which feels very satisfying to me.”

Loki Season 2 left the eponymous character, becoming the new He Who Remains as the End of Time, using his immense power to save the Sacred Timeline and all the branched timelines. In doing so, Loki saved his friends, including Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Mobius (Wilson).

The feasibility of a third season has been discussed before, with Hiddleston himself saying:

“I truthfully don’t know […] I am so proud of where we landed in Season 2. To go from this lost, broken soul in Asgard, and be given a second chance and learn so much about life that he actually gives himself to protect other people has been such an honor.”

It’s true that Loki Season 2 did do a lot to wrap up the actor’s decade-long journey with the franchise. From appearing as the antagonist in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor (2011) alongside Chris Hemsworth (Thor) to his appearances in The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and the rest of the Thor movies, Loki’s time has been one of redemption. His sacrifice in the finale of Loki Season 2 sums up his turbulent story.

But with Jonathan Majors out of the franchise and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty seemingly obsolete, the new direction Marvel Studios is taking may see Loki be brought back later in Phase Five or even in Phase Six. As he now controls an essential part of existence, the Multiverse Saga will surely have to return to him at some point.

There is a small possibility that Tom Hiddleston may pop up in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), which will bring the TVA to the big screen for the first time alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth. Shawn Levy’s Deadpool movie has been touted as one that could reset the MCU by introducing a new mechanic called “The Anchor.” All will be revealed in July when Deadpool & Wolverine drops in movie theaters, but judging by the vast amount of cameos rumored and reports that ample time will be spent inside the Void, where Loki met his Variants in Season 1 of the Disney+ show, then a soft reboot could be in motion.

What happens on screen is, of course, being orchestrated by those behind it. Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger has not been secret about his opinion that a certain quantity over quality process occurred at Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige is now using all his power to course-correct and bring audiences back to theaters with confidence.

Do you think Tom Hiddleston will ever return as Loki in the MCU?