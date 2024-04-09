‘Stranger Things’ Cast Will Reunite for “Epic Event” This Year Ahead of Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5 might as well be a lifetime away, especially now that it’s been removed from the predicted 2024 slate and added to 2025 at the earliest. Now, with no confirmed release window in sight, fans are biting their nails waiting for news about when the final season will finally drop on Netflix.

After such an edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) going toe-to-toe with Vecna/Henry Creel/One (Jamie Campbell Bower), Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) being rendered unconscious by the dark wizard, and Hawkins being literally split down the middle by a supernatural earthquake, fans are dying to know how it will all end.

With all that said, there’s plenty of other Stranger Things content to keep us occupied. Stranger Things VR (2024) is now available on Meta Quest 2, and a new graphic novel titled Stranger Things: Deliver Me From Evil (2024) will be available from Dark Horse Comics on May 4. More notably, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) is playing on the West End, where it has been given an extension until December this year. Still, fans want to see the iconic ensemble back together again, and unfortunately, only Season 5 can deliver.

Beyond Season 5, no actors are expected to reprise their roles in future Stranger Things installments. With animated shows and live-action spinoffs in development, never say never, but as it stands, the final season will be the last time we see these characters in the flesh. But later this year, you’ll get the chance to see some of your favorite Stranger Things actors before Season 5 arrives, as Epic Events and Entertainment will host The Upside Down: Stranger Things Convention in Jackson, Georgia — the filming location for Hawkins.

So far, Dacre Montgomery, Joe Keery, and Millie Bobby Brown, who play Billy Hargrove, Steve Harrington, and Eleven, respectively, are confirmed to be in attendance. However, more cast members are expected to be added to the guest list in the coming months, so here’s to hoping some other huge names like David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) will also be announced.

The Upside Down: Stranger Things Convention will be held at Central Georgia EMC from October 19 to October 20, 2024. For more information on the event or other multi-fandom cons, visit the official website. You can follow Epic Cons on Facebook and Instagram.

The First Shadow is now playing at the Phoenix Theater. Check out the trailer below:

For information on tickets and showtimes, visit the official website.

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

Stranger Things stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

