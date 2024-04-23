Is this idea too insane to work?

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Nicolas Cage is an icon in his own right. He has appeared in several Walt Disney Company movies and properties, most famously National Treasure (2004), and the less well-known The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010). He has also starred in the (classically unhinged) 2007 Marvel movie Ghost Rider as Hell-touched motorcyclist Johnny Blaze — now also allegedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

1997’s Face/Off, directed by John Woo, is a Cage film through and through, with Cage finding a similarly intense screen partner in John Travolta (Grease, Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction).

The pair star in the high-octane action thriller about an insane cat-and-mouse game between FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) and terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) — all predicated on this (extremely ’90s) “face-switching” surgical technology giving the movie its iconic name.

After Cage’s Troy accidentally kills the son of Travolta’s Archer, the revenge-driven father undergoes an experimental face transplant surgery to assume Troy’s identity and infiltrate his criminal organization. However, things take a dramatic turn when Troy awakens from a coma and undergoes the same surgery, taking on Archer’s appearance. As the two men inhabit each other’s lives, they engage in a battle of wits and skill, with their identities constantly at stake.

With adrenaline-fueled action sequences, intense performances from Travolta and Cage, and John Woo’s signature style of kinetic filmmaking (and copious shots of doves in slow-motion), Face/Off is a romp featuring a particular brand of late ’90s action-camp.

Related: Nicolas Cage Will Set Fire to MCU With ‘Ghost Rider’ Return

Now, it appears that Nicolas Cage and John Travolta are set to return to the Face/Off film franchise, according to known Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK).

Reel Updates shared Richtman’s subscriber report that a Face/Off 2 was in the works, planned to be led by director Adam Wingard, who directed the recent 2024 Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, instead of the original movie’s director John Woo:

JOHN TRAVOLTA and NICOLAS CAGE will return for FACE/OFF 2. The film is set to be directed by ADAM WINGARD. Source: @DanielRPK https://tinyurl.com/cxkpfkcv

JOHN TRAVOLTA and NICOLAS CAGE will return for FACE/OFF 2. The film is set to be directed by ADAM WINGARD. Source: @DanielRPKhttps://t.co/0jv60mVZJw pic.twitter.com/p9towTWlzO — Reel Updates (@worldofreel) April 21, 2024

The cast of Face/Off features John Travolta and Nicolas Cage in dual roles. Travolta plays Sean Archer and Castor Troy as Sean, while Cage portrays Castor Troy and Sean Archer as Castor. Joan Allen stars as Eve Archer, Alessandro Nivola as Pollux Troy, Gina Gershon as Sasha Hassler, and Dominique Swain as Jamie Archer.

Other notable cast members include Nick Cassavetes as Dietrich Hassler, Harve Presnell as Victor Lazarro, Colm Feore as Dr. Malcolm Walsh, John Carroll Lynch as Prison Guard Walton, CCH Pounder as Hollis Miller, Robert Wisdom as Tito Biondi, Margaret Cho as Wanda Chang, Thomas Jane as Burke Hicks, James Denton as Buzz, Tommy Flanagan as Leo, Matt Ross as Loomis, and Chris Bauer as Ivan Dubov.

Whether any of these cast members will return alongside Nic Cage and John Travolta for this reported sequel (and inevitable face off) is anyone’s guess.

Would you go to see a Face/Off 2 in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!