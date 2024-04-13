No One Really Likes Ron DeSantis or Disney, New Study Finds

A new poll has shown something pretty surprising: it turns out that no one really likes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger.

Both men have a pretty large influence on culture at the moment. DeSantis is one of the most prominent figures in far-right conservative politics, although that did not help him when he tried to run a campaign against former President Donald Trump. Despite that, he is generally considered a major factor in the direction of the Republican Party and will likely continue to influence American politics for years to come.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also has an outsized footprint in American business, having served as the leader of the world’s most powerful media company for two non-consecutive terms. Under his watch, Disney has massively expanded its theme parks, purchased Marvel Studios, 21st Century Fox, and Pixar Animation Studios, and recently entered a multi-billion dollar partnership with Fortnite to expand its dominance even further into the realm of video games.

Despite that (or maybe even because of it), it turns out that studies show that most people do not have a positive opinion of either man. According to a YouGov survey of 1,795 adult citizens conducted between April 6 and 9, both Ron DeSantis and Bob Iger are generally viewed in a negative light.

Governor DeSantis received a score of -13 net, with 34% of respondents viewing him favorably and 47% unfavorably. Notably, DeSantis scored negatively across basically every age, gender, and racial group; only respondents over the age of 65 had a consistently positive view. Arguably, that could be due to the tendency of older age groups to have conservative political views or the historical number of retirees in Florida, but who can say?

For his part, Disney CEO Bob Iger fared slightly better. The poll showed him at a -9 net; 15% viewed him favorably and 24% unfavorably. Unsurprisingly, Iger scored extremely poorly with Trump voters, Republicans of all allegiances, and most age groups.

It is probably not that surprising that leading a scorched earth campaign against the Walt Disney Company, one of the most beloved corporations to ever exist and the source of happy childhood memories for many Americans does not really endear one to people. However, it is just as interesting to see that Iger’s leadership of Disney into allegedly “woke” politics and political messaging has had nearly as poor of an effect on many people.

Of course, maybe it was the months of DeSantis and Iger battling over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the First Amendment rights of Walt Disney World, the multiple lawsuits, bickering in public, and all that that has soured some people on both. Again, who can say?

