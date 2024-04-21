Johnny Depp SHOCKS Fans With Dramatic Transformation!

In 2018, the illustrious career that actor Johnny Depp worked so hard to create came crashing down around him. It was then that the Edward Scissorhands (1990) star’s ex-wife — actress Amber Heard — published an OpEd in The Washington Post accusing the actor of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

While many of his fans stood by him, Depp was dropped from two major film franchises — Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

Related: Four Years Later, Error Revealed in Johnny Depp’s Career-Ending Trial

Depp ended up suing Heard for defamation of character, and a jury awarded him more than $10 million in damages in 2022. But even having a jury side with him didn’t help Depp’s career get back to where it once was. He has only appeared in a handful of films since the OpEd came out. However, he is hoping his new film, Jeanne du Barry, will give him the critical acclaim he once had.

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While Depp is best known for his film roles like Captain Jack Sparrow and Sweeney Todd, he is also known for his campaign for the fashion giant, Dior.

His first Dior: Sauvage campaign launched in 2015 and a second one aired three years later. Depp is now preparing for a third fragrance campaign, and he has left fans stunned with his dramatic transformation.

Mr. Depp was recently seen out and about, looking much more clean-cut than he has in recent months. Many worried for the actor, as he was frequently seen with long, shaggy hair, an unshaven face, and appeared to be gaining a lot of weight.

But now, he has cut his long locks, cleaned up his facial hair, and is even looking a lot slimmer. Fans were shocked and praised the actor for just how incredible he looked.

JD signing for the deppheads at the premier of JDB in London 15/ 4 /2024 aww our cute little baby 🥹🩷🤗 credit to : the YT channel the Hollywood fix #Johnnydepp #Jeannedubarry #Deppheads #JohnnyDeppIsABeautifulSoul #JohnnyDeppIsLoved #JohnnyDeppBestActor #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning

JD signing for the deppheads at the premier of JDB in London 15/ 4 /2024 aww our cute little baby 🥹🩷🤗 credit to : the YT channel the Hollywood fix #Johnnydepp #Jeannedubarry #Deppheads #JohnnyDeppIsABeautifulSoul #JohnnyDeppIsLoved #JohnnyDeppBestActor #JohnnyDeppKeepsWinning pic.twitter.com/f7k9UhkwnV — Yasmin Atef (@yasmin216000) April 19, 2024

He was looking just as fantastic when he gave an interview about his place in Hollywood. During the interview, Mr. Depp said that he was not stepping out of the acting spotlight, but was going to focus more of his time and energy on something else he truly loves — directing. He also said that he is embracing “clean living,” which was the reason for his transformation.

MMWatch EXCLUSIVE 📺. Alister Actor Johnny Depp will return to acting one day as he focuses on directing. The 60-year-old actor – who revealed has undergone a radical transformation including weight loss, haircut, and embracing ‘clean living

MMWatch EXCLUSIVE 📺. Alister Actor Johnny Depp will return to acting one day as he focuses on directing. The 60-year-old actor – who revealed has undergone a radical transformation including weight loss, haircut, and embracing 'clean living pic.twitter.com/e3DAs8SnAw — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) April 17, 2024

Related: “Fresh Start,” Johnny Depp Finally Speaks Out Amid ‘Pirates’ Controversy

Depp is currently promoting his newest film, the historical drama, Jeanne du Barry. The film first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a seven-minute standing ovation. Jeanne du Barry is slated to premiere in 500 theaters around the country on May 2.

Are you loving Johnny Depp’s new look? Let us know in the comments!