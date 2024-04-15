Is Disney World’s Best Snack Finally Coming to Disneyland?!

The Disneyland Resort is so much more than just Disneyland Park, it also includes Disney California Adventure Park, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel, and the Downtown Disney District. Disneyland Resort is a lot smaller than Walt Disney World Resort, so, in turn, the theme parks are a little bit smaller, and the Downtown Disney District is MUCH smaller than Disney Springs. But that does not mean it isn’t a fabulous place!

Downtown Disney is full of amazing shopping and dining spots that are sure to leave guests full and satisfied. Guests can dine at places like Splitsville, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Ballast Point Brewing Co., and Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio. Once they get their fill of mouthwatering food, they can shop at places like World of Disney, Star Wars Trading Post, The Disney Dress Shop, and Disney Home.

Disney is always looking for ways to make things even more exciting, and the Downtown Disney District is currently undergoing a major renovation. In the upcoming months, a new stage area, new shops, and a ton of new restaurants will open in the area. Three new restaurants will open next month alone: Tiendita, Paseo, and Centrico.

Disney is also doing a complete refurbishment and expansion of the popular sweet shop, Marceline’s Confectionery. Per Disney Parks Blog:

Something sweet is underway at Marceline’s Confectionery. We’re designing an all-new, expanded and completely reimagined confection experience featuring your favorite treats and fun new tasty offerings! While work on this location will soon be in progress, you can visit Marceline’s cart coming soon to the district to pick up your caramel apples, churro toffee and other handcrafted goodies.

Marceline’s Confectionery is the perfect place to grab some iconic Disney treats like flavored popcorn, themed Rice Krispies treats, candy apples, and so much more.

The refurbishment of Marceline’s Confectionery has us asking one big question — Is Disney World’s best snack coming to The Happiest Place on Earth?

Walt Disney World’s Main Street Confectionery offers guests the opportunity to create their own delicious popcorn confection at the Kernel Kitchen. Guests can choose their popcorn, chocolate sauce, and toppings from a variety of options. Guests can choose from things like pretzel pieces, crushed cookies, sour Skittles, multiple types of M&Ms, and so much more.

Visiting the Main Street Confectionery and the Kernel Kitchen is an absolute must-do during your Walt Disney Resort vacation. You will not regret it!

Inside the Magic will update readers as we learn more about Marceline’s refurbishment and expansion. We do not know how long it will take or when the shop will reopen, but we will let you know as soon as we do!

Would you love to see Kernel Kitchen come to Marceline’s Confectionery? Let us know in the comments!