Guest Breaks Into Restricted Disneyland Area, Films Native American Display

A Guest did the unthinkable at Disneyland.

A rogue guest broke through an off-limits area inside the Disneyland Resort, sharing a video of their findings online. The video shows up-close looks at several classic Disneyland animatronics.

The Disneyland Resort is home to some of the world’s most cherished and beloved theme park experiences. From classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling, high-tech thrill rides like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, guests visiting the original Disneyland Resort have a lot of options when it comes to creating fun, magical memories. Both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure offer guests near-limitless opportunities to explore, with new additions constantly on the way.

Unfortunately, the Disney theme parks are only as good as their guests, with one breaking all of the rules.

Guest Sneaks Into Off-Limits Disney Area

A video shared by Instagram user @joneshousing details the moments a guest snuck into the Native American village inside Disneyland’s Rivers of America, with the guest taking up-close videos of the different animatronic characters. The incident took place on March 20, 2024, when the guest went up to various characters and talked to them as if they were real-life people. This is by far the closest look at these animatronics guests will get.

This area is not publicly accessible and is only visible from dozens of feet away as guests sail through the Rivers of America. Engaging in activities can and will result in a total ban from Disneyland property. Disney is pretty serious when it comes to trespassing and rule-following, issuing a ban to a viral content creator earlier this month. The creator, a popular YouTuber named Jack Doherty, shared a video of himself getting kicked out of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The creator did not share why he was getting kicked out, but he was accompanied by multiple security personnel. Just days later, the same creator was issued a ban from the Universal Orlando Resort. The Mark Twain Riverboat is one of Disneyland’s most iconic and historic attractions, offering guests a relaxing cruise through the manmade waters of the theme park.

It’s unknown how the guest managed to get into this off-limits area or if they faced any punishment as a result of their actions.

The Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World also features a riverboat ride called the Liberty Square Riverboat. This is located in Liberty Square near the Haunted Mansion and also takes guests on a relaxing, slow-paced cruise through the Magic Kingdom.

