Guest’s Skin Ripped From Body in Disney World Incident

A Walt Disney World Resort guest recently suffered a painful injury in a stroller incident at the Central Florida Disney parks. The accident spurred discussion about parents’ dangerous and careless behavior when pushing large prams around Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs.

Strollers are a necessary evil for parents at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. They keep away meltdowns and serve as bonus storage for souvenirs, snacks, and other theme park must-haves–but they certainly get in the way. If you bring your own or use a third-party rental service, you must fold it to get on Disney transportation and find space in your hotel room. You can rent a Disney Park stroller, but then you have to lug the kids and any extra bags until you get the stroller in the morning and after you drop it off at night.

In 2019, Walt Disney World Resort revised its personal stroller policy after guests found loopholes in the rules. The Central Florida Disney parks previously prohibited wheeled devices that guests pull instead of push, deterring families from packing obtrusive wagons. Once guests started bringing push wagons, Walt Disney World Resort banned wagons outright and required that strollers must be smaller than 31″ (79cm) wide and 52″ (132cm) long. (These restrictions don’t apply to strollers and wagons red-tagged as wheelchairs for disabled guests.)

Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs are less crowded with hefty strollers these days, but that hasn’t stopped all careless behavior. Redditor u/MyyBee recently recalled a painful injury from an aggressive stroller driver at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Someone rammed into me so hard with a stroller I actually had a tear or two sneak out,” they wrote. “Right into the Achilles, took skin off and everything. When I turned around to see what happened, there was [a] mom with a stroller.”

“She didn’t say sorry or even glance at me (and she definitely knew what she did with that force!),” they continued. “The lack of apology bothered me more than the incident itself.”

u/oneblondecoffee shared a similarly frustrating experience. Though this Walt Disney World Resort guest wasn’t injured, the stroller incident stayed with them and impacted their daily life.

“I had someone bump me with their stroller so hard my phone fell out of my hand onto the ground, and then she rolled the stroller right over my phone and completely smashed it,” the guest recalled. “She looked back, saw that my phone was broken, didn’t say a word and just walked away.”

“At the time I was a broke student and had saved so much to go on that trip,” they explained. “I was so upset not just because my phone was smashed, but because she clearly did not give a single crap about what she did.”

Exercise caution when walking in front of or steering a stroller at Walt Disney World Resort. Give other guests as much space as possible, and constantly monitor your surroundings. It’s easiest to use the most compact, lightest pushchair you can!

Have you been involved in a stroller collision or another painful incident at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.