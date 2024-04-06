Celebrity Recklessly Breaks Disney Park Rule, Endangers Children’s Lives

Over the last decade, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have evolved alongside most public spaces to prohibit smoking near other guests. But Disney isn’t applying the rule equally to all guests.

The general discomfort of inhaling cigarette smoke combined with the deadly long-term effects of second-hand smoke is so widely felt that The Walt Disney Company removed all smoking areas from the theme parks. Guests must walk to the exit and re-enter any Disney Park if they wish to smoke.

The Disney parks ban smoking except for in designated areas located outside Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure Park. Disney Springs, Downtown Disney, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Disney Resort hotels only permit smoking in designated areas.

This rule applies to cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, and any other smoking devices. Marijuana is not permitted at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, even if local laws or medical exceptions permit its use.

Days ago, Inside the Magic shared this video of a Disneyland Resort cast member confronting a guest smoking on Main Street, U.S.A. The irate guest put the cigarette out on the parade tracks, causing a scene in front of hundreds of other Disney Parks guests.

The viral video stirred conversation about the smoking rules at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Most Disney Parks fans support the current policy, but some feel cast members aren’t enforcing it equitably.

Redditor u/athennna alleged that they witnessed a celebrity gleefully smoking a cigarette at Disney California Adventure Park. While the incident occurred before Disney parks banned smoking entirely, the controversial activity was still limited to designated areas.

“Like 15 years ago I was walking on the pier at California Adventure and noticed someone smoking, walking along very entitled about it, waving her cigarette as she gestured,” the guest recalled. “When she got closer, I realized it was Kate Moss. One of those moments that lives rent-free in my head.”

But stars aren’t the only ones who get away with rule-breaking at the Disney theme parks. u/DavyfromTX witnessed a VIP Tour Guide allow their wealthy clients to openly use e-cigarettes while walking through Magic Kingdom Park.

“Last time I was at Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom I saw a dude hitting his vape hard, like clouds of smoke,” they wrote. “Took a closer look and he was doing so while talking with his Plaid Tour Guide. She didn’t tell him to stop or anything, she was smiling and laughing. They just kept moving on, dude spewing clouds up into the sky. Rules for thee…”

Inform the nearest Disney cast member if another Disney Park guest exhibits dangerous or inappropriate behavior. It’s best to leave confrontations to trained security professionals in case things go awry.

Should the Disney Resort smoking rules apply equally to everyone? Has an inconsiderate guest ever negatively impacted your Disney Park visit? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.