Disney Immediately Revokes Urgent Advisory to Stay Out of Parks

It looks like Disney is attempting to bring back as many guests as they can after scaring them away with high spring break pricing.

Throughout the month of March and during the first week of April, spring break crowds flooded Walt Disney World Resort. We saw Orlando International Airport hit its busiest day ever during March, and the airport welcomed over 7.6 million guests coming to the city. While we cannot guarantee each of those guests went to Walt Disney World Resort, it is safe to assume that many of them did, with Disney being the biggest and most popular tourist destination in Orlando.

During this time, tickets to Walt Disney World were hitting an all-time high at $184 per person to enter Magic Kingdom and Disney Genie+ prices were no better.

Disney Genie+ is a purchasable add-on that guests can buy via the My Disney Experience app. It used to be free and called FastPass, but now, essentially does the same thing with a price tag. Most rides are available under the Disney Genie+ purchase which varies per park and has reached $35 per person in the recent past with large crowds coming in. With this, guests have access to the Lightning Lane, which is a much shorter line than the regular queue of certain attractions.

The app states that this system will likely get you onto 2–3 rides through Lightning Lane during the day, as you can only book one ride at a time, and time slots fill up and sell out.

While Disney was raising their prices during spring break to attempt to capitalize on this increased demand, on some days, we saw this backfire and guests took the high prices as a sign and warning to stay home.

Now, Disney is doing the opposite lowering the cost of Disney Genie+ significantly.

As noted by WDW Magic, “Compared to peak pricing on Friday, Genie+ is down as much as 38% today, with Disney’s Animal Kingdom seeing the biggest fall in price from $29 to $18.”

Below is a list of the current Disney Genie+ pricing for today, vs. its higher price last week:

Multi-Park Genie+ $29 (was $39)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Genie+ $18 (was $29)

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Genie+ $26 (was $35)

EPCOT Genie+ $21 (was $32)

Magic Kingdom Genie+ $29 (was $39)

When traveling with a family, these lower prices make Disney Genie+ much more affordable, and on top of that, the tickets to enter the four parks are lower than they were last week, with the highest being $179 to enter Magic Kingdom today.

These ticket prices will only continue to increase, however, as 2025 rolls around.

According to the Disney World pricing calendar, the once modest starting rate of $109 has now been raised to $119 in 2025. Across the board, ticket prices have seen a rise of approximately $5 to $10 per ticket per day. This represents a departure from Disney CEO Bob Iger’s previous critiques of the aggressive pricing tactics under former CEO Bob Chapek. It signals a significant increase in the base rate for visiting Walt Disney World, even during off-peak periods.

As noted by Deadline just last year, returned Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that fans had a right to be irked as theme park ticket prices crept higher under the previous regime and said it wasn’t the best way to manage the brand.

“I always believed that Disney was a brand that needs to be accessible,” he said. “And I think that in our zeal to grow profits, we may have been a little bit too aggressive about some of our pricing. And I think there is a way to continue to grow our business but be smarter about how we price so that we maintain that brand value of accessibility.”

Overall, it is clear that there has been a drop in demand at the parks, and Disney is now enticing guests to return and spend more on their costly perks.

Do you think that the reduced prices of Disney Genie+ are now affordable or still too high?