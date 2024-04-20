Disney Addresses Serious Damage to Theme Park Attraction

Disney is fixing serious damage inside one of its theme parks.

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Over the last several decades, The Walt Disney Company has created some of the world’s most popular and beloved theme park experiences of all time. Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion can be considered two of the most legendary theme park attractions ever created, with both showing just how talented Walt Disney Imagineering is when it comes to providing a fun ride experience as well as incredible and immersive storytelling.

This talent and passion carries over to the international Disney theme parks as well, with Disney opening up resorts in China, Japan and France. Disneyland Paris is an especially interesting theme park to read about, considering the resort’s troubled history and failed attempts to reinvent itself.

Disneyland Paris first opened in 1992, and while it promised a wide range of fun, Disney-themed activities for guests to enjoy, it failed to truly resonate with French locals. The resort struggled financially for many years and has only ever posted a net profit 11 times. However, Disneyland Paris posted some incredible financial results during 2023, with 2024 being even more exciting.

Unfortunately, the resort has been seriously damaged, with Disneyland Paris finally addressing the issue head-on.

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Several weeks ago, word spread of serious damage affecting a photo location at Walt Disney Studios Park, one of two theme parks at Disneyland Paris. Guests noticed that despite the Worlds of Pixar photo location receiving a refurbishment recently, the area looked significantly damaged and weathered.

The paint was chipping and peeling, making for a rather unsightly spot for a photo. Calls for Disney to fix the damage grew, with the resort finally tackling the damage head-on. According to a new post from DLP Report (@DLPReport), progress is being made on the Worlds of Pixar photo location.

Progress has been made on repairing the peeling Worlds of Pixar photo location, with some areas still to be worked on:

🔧 Progress has been made on repairing the peeling Worlds of Pixar photo location, with some areas still to be worked on: pic.twitter.com/yyz95TCoqB

— DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 18, 2024

This specific area is known for its bright colors and cartoon style, taking heavy inspiration from classic Pixar films like Up (2009) and the legendary Toy Story franchise.

Disneyland Paris is home to classic Disney rides and attractions as well as unique experiences that are only found at the European resort. Fan favorites like “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are all present at Disneyland Paris, but the resort takes pride in its unique offerings like Phantom Manor and Crush’s Coaster.

In 2022, Avengers Campus opened, marking one of the largest expansions the resort had ever seen. This land is a dream come true for Marvel fans, allowing guests to immerse themselves in their own superhero, or supervillain story.

As part of this expansion, Disneyland Paris received a brand new roller coaster called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, which replaced the resort’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

However, there’s plenty more in store for the resort, with Disneyland Paris making some major announcements over the last few weeks.

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As part of the park’s massive, multi-year refurbishment project, which began last year, Walt Disney Studios will receive a new name to better fit the park’s new tone and list of attractions and rides. The park will be given the new name Disney Adventure World, which gives Disney more creative freedom to develop new rides and attractions.

Walt Disney Studios took heavy inspiration from Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, featuring several attractions intended to look like real working film studios and backlots. Much like Hollywood Studios in Florida, this theme was slowly abandoned over time as more and more new experiences were added.

Disney Adventure World better represents the direction Disneyland Paris intends for the theme park go in, although this decision has not been popular among all fans.

This name change, as well as the park’s actual overhaul, have been heavily criticized, with an outspoken group of guests creating a petition that demands Disney revert the changes it has made to Walt Disney Studios Park. The petition calls for Disney to drop the new name and stop the transformation of the Studio 1 location, which will be completely rebuilt.

Much like the petition that was created to “Save Splash Mountain,’ this will likely have no effect on Disney and go nowhere, though it is interesting to see just how divisive Disney’s decisions can be when it comes to die-hard theme park fans.

Have you ever been to Disneyland Paris?