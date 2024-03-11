Report: “Angel of Death” Streaker Caught Naked at Universal Park

It appears that Universal Orlando Resort has had a streaker incident during one of its popular shows.

While there may be some rules and regulations that not everyone will be aware of when it comes to theme parks, not streaking in a public location that is flooded with children typically makes the top of that list. In the recent past, we shared that there was a streaker at Disneyland who ended up jumping out of the ride only to then remove his clothes in front of thousands of guests, many being children.

He was then found to be on drugs, and ended up arrested.

A few days ago, on March 9, there were reports of a streaker at Universal Orlando Resort. It was stated that the incident occurred at Universal Studios Florida, at Universal’s Horror Make-Up Show. This is a show about make-up and prosthetics on horror sets, diving into how things were done back when Dracula was the big horror hit, until now with more contemporary looks.

Universal fan HHN Countdown (@CountdownHHN) took to X to try and find out more information on the streaking incident. They said, “Can someone PLEASE tell me what happened at Horror Makeup today?! I’ve been scouring the feed to find anything about it.”

The threads attached to the post go into further detail as more information came to light.

Our original poster shared an update: “Okay, okay SO: according to eyewitness accounts, a man stripped down naked during the middle of HMUS and began to preach. Some claim he proclaimed himself “The Angel of Death”. He then ran out of the building naked into Hollywood.”

Then, Angel S. (@theverybusybee) chimed in confirming that this did happen.

Accroding to these reports, the streaker was a man who started removing his clothes during the Horror Make-Up Show. While this is a closed show, which would have theoretically limited his indecent exposure, the reports continue to note that he did leave the theater and ended up running through the New York themed area of the park. Thankfully, the culprit was caught by security, according to these reports.

While video evidence has not come forward as of yet, if true, it is very likely that the guest was removed from the parks with a lifetime ban, and further dealt with by police. As Florida law states, “Under Florida Statute § 800.03, it’s unlawful for a person to expose or exhibit their sexual organs in public or on private premises near to public view, in a vulgar or indecent manner, or to be naked in public except in places provided for that purpose.

Indecent exposure in Florida is a first-degree misdemeanor. If convicted, you could face the following penalties:

Up to one year in jail

Up to 12 months of probation

Fines up to $1,000

A criminal record showing the charge of Exposure of Sexual Organs

It’s important to note that the law does not prosecute instances of nudity where there is no lewd or sexual intent, such as breastfeeding, public urination, and accidental clothing slips. In addition, intentional nudity is permitted in public areas designated explicitly for that purpose, such as nudist resorts or nude beaches.”

As this would have been very intentional, this streaker could be facing possible charges. It is interesting that this incident has not been discussed more heavily on social media, as previous incidents of a similar nature were captured and went viral quickly. That being said, there are multiple people stating that this did happen.

As noted by Universal Orlando Resort, the dress code is as follows: “Visitors must be fully clothed, including shoes and shirts. Except as required by Universal or for religious or medical reasons, visitors may not wear any covering that fully or partially obscures a person’s face.”

No reports of streaking at Universal’s Islands of Adventure or CityWalk were reported.

