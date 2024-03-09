Universal’s New Patent Seeks Enhanced Guest Experience Amid Privacy Concerns

Universal Orlando Resort filed for a new patent to monitor guests like you or me while we visit the theme parks. The new patent would also allow guests to avoid getting lost and find their way by navigating Epic Universe, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, and Universal Studios Florida like never before.

A New Patent Filed by Universal Orlando Resort Could Mean Total Monitoring While Guests Visit Theme Parks

Universal Destinations & Experiences has introduced a potential solution to navigating theme parks with a new wearable device, the “Interactive Way-Finder,” as detailed in their recent patent application. Designed to enhance the overall guest experience, this innovative technology alleviates the frustration of getting lost in large amusement parks.

Conceived by inventors Wei Yeh and Rachel Rodgers, the Interactive Way-Finder is an interactive digital map featuring a screen that displays directional cues to guide users to their desired destinations, whether attractions, dining venues, or restrooms. With the ability to customize preferences and receive personalized recommendations based on user preferences or current location, this device promises to revolutionize how visitors navigate theme park environments.

The new device could mean that Universal will closely monitor its guests throughout the theme parks to make their experience more streamlined and flow better, especially with Epic Universe opening its doors in the summer of 2025. The Universal Parks in the United States, including Universal Studios Hollywood, are working on several expansions, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD expansions.

Why This Patent Makes Sense for Universal