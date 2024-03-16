Rachel Zegler Reveals Idea for New ‘Hunger Games’ Sequel

Rachel Zegler, the future Snow White and star of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), is eager to return for a sequel to the dystopian science fiction series.

The latest Hunger Games arrived in theaters nearly a decade after Jennifer Lawrence bowed out with Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015), leaving behind one of the biggest film franchises of the early 2000s. It is no surprise that Lionsgate would try to reboot it eventually (as it is with its other huge 2000s franchise), particularly as author Suzanne Collins had already published a sequel about the originals of the titular gladiatorial contests.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes starred Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, a young traveling musician who participates in the games some 60 years before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). She forms a relationship with impoverished aristocrat Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth, playing a younger version of the character portrayed by Donald Sutherland), which, fitting with the bleak tone of the series, does not go well.

However, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ultimately left the fate of Lucy Gray Bair unclear, with it being up to viewers to decide whether she had ultimately survived or not. At least, that’s if you don’t believe Rachel Zegler, who was very clear at Deadline’s SXSW panel when she said, “I, for one, like to believe she’s alive.”

Rachel Zegler said several times that she was unsure whether there would be another Hunger Games film and whether she would star in it, but was also eager to return as Lucy Gray Baird if one is produced. Zegler was at SXSW to promote her new film Y2K alongside director Kyle Mooney and co-writer Evan Winter, both of whom were quick to chime in and insist that the character was still alive and jokingly state that she was in a post-credits scene of their movie.

Of course, Mooney and Winter are probably not the definitive sources for whether or not a new Hunger Games movie will happen with Rachel Zegler, Jennifer Lawrence, or some new star. But if it does, it sounds like Zegler is ready and willing.

