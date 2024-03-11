Who will Lindsay Lohan play?

For years, Kevin Feige has served as President of Marvel Studios, guiding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) within The Walt Disney Company. Though opinions on the quality of the movies may vary, the MCU has significantly influenced the superhero film genre and the entire movie industry.

The sprawling Marvel Comics-inspired narrative, known as the Infinity Saga, reached its shared climax with the spectacular releases of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), signifying the end of Marvel’s Phase Three.

In recent years, Disney and Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe has been experiencing a bit of a downhill trend. Upon the launch of The Walt Disney Company's streaming platform Disney+ (Disney Plus) under then-CEO Bob Chapek, the media conglomerate swiftly expanded its catalog of Disney+ Original programming. Among the key components of this new streaming service were Marvel television offerings, as the superhero studio opted to move away from their exclusive agreement with Netflix (and its "street-level" Defenders characters like Charlie Cox's Daredevil/Matt Murdock), focusing instead on bringing the cinematic Marvel universe to home audiences.

Now, amidst Disney’s attempting to “trim the bloat” of Marvel, as Disney CEO Bob Iger puts it, efforts to refocus the MCU while bringing in new blood to fill the void left by retired (or deceased) Avengers mainstays like Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), an old Disney star is reportedly set to return to the House of Mouse fold.

Lindsay Lohan Joins Disney’s New Avengers Initiative?

Lohan began her career as a child star, best known for appearing in films like The Parent Trap (1998), before going on to star in teen movie mainstays Freaky Friday (2003) opposite Jamie Lee Curtis and the pop cultural touchstone Mean Girls (2004).

The young actor struggled with drugs over the years, leading to a prolonged hiatus from movies and stints in rehab.

A recent spate of successful Netflix romantic comedies heralded the star’s return to the screen, including Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish, and Our Little Secret, scheduled to release later in 2024.

Now, Us Weekly is reporting that the former Disney icon is in talks with the Mouse House to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a “vixen”-like superhero, according to inside sources:

[Lindsay Lohan]’s also expressed interest in joining the Marvel universe — the first source tells Us that she’s in talks to play a vixen superhero

What “vixen” means exactly is open to debate. Could it be hinting at a particularly wily antiheroine whose story has not yet been explored in the MCU? Perhaps.

Several potential heroes come to mind, including Spider-Man antihero Black Cat –since the MCU is now embarking on a more “street-level” focused Phase Five with Holland’s Spidey, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America/Sam Wilson, before moving into Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6 AKA Avengers: Secret Wars.

Although, seeing as the comic book character was Peter Parker’s love interest, and Tom Holland’s Parker is fresh out of high school, the likelihood of a romance there with a character played by 37-year-old Lohan might be a bit of a stretch. A cameo in Spider-Man 4 or Captain America: Brave New World could still happen, though.

The MCU-specific version of one of the X-Men characters could absolutely be possible, seeing as the entire franchise’s film rights, recently acquired through Disney’s purchasing of Fox, is a source of major untapped potential for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lohan in the role of a character like Rogue (originally Anna Paquin in the Fox X-Men Universe), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner), or Emma Frost (January Jones), could prove absolutely formidable.

The potential is nearly endless, but only time will tell if these alleged talks turn into (superhero) action in the next Marvel movie.

What do you think of Lindsay Lohan joining the MCU? Who might she play? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!