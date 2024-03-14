Disney Liquidation Alert: $20,000 Vacation Now Free

Would you like to take a trip of a lifetime to Disney? It is no surprise that traveling to the Disney parks, or any sector of Disney is costly, but what if we told you that you could take a $20,000 vacation for free?

Disney Vacation Club is currently offering a trip of a lifetime through their Double the Magic sweepstakes, which will take the lucky winners from AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i to Disneyland Resort!

Below is what the sweepstakes entail:

4-night accommodation in a One-Bedroom Ocean View Villa at AULANI, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai’i

3-night accommodation in a One-Bedroom Preferred View Villa at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel®

Roundtrip airfare

Five 4-day Disneyland® Resort Park Hopper® tickets

Roundtrip ground transportation

The best part is, you do not have to be a DVC member to enter the sweepstakes. All you have to do is be 18+ and be a resident of the United States of American or District of Columbia.

The Sweepstakes began on March 6, 2024, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on May 1, 2024, so you still have plenty of time to enter!

Want a better shot at winning? Here is a tip to boost your chances! You can score up to fifteen extra entries by checking out a couple more videos on the website. After hitting the “enter” button, give the “Double the Magic Video” a watch for five additional entries. Then, catch the “Bonus Sweepstakes Video” for a whopping ten extra entries. How’s that for doubling your luck?

The winner of the sweepstakes will be selected on May 8th, and will be contacted with the information provided in your entry. The total trip cost would cost a regular guest $18,536 if they were purchasing it on their own, so winning this would truly be the most magical trip of a lifetime.

So, here’s the scoop on when you can jet off! You’ve got a travel window from June 24, 2024, all the way through March 31, 2025. But here’s the catch: you gotta book your trip by August 24, 2024, and make sure you’re ready to roll at least 60 days in advance of your travel date.

Click here to enter the Double the Magic sweepstakes!

Alright, so let’s talk about why you should totally check out Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. First off, picture this: pristine beaches, lush tropical gardens, and stunning ocean views. Yep, Aulani’s got all that and more. And when it comes to activities, there’s something for everyone. From relaxing by the infinity-edge pools to getting pampered at the luxurious spa, you’ll be living the island life in style.

Plus, there are tons of fun-filled adventures for the whole family, like snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, exploring Hawaiian culture through storytelling and hula lessons, and even meeting beloved Disney characters against the backdrop of paradise. Oh, and did I mention the mouthwatering dining options? Get ready to feast on fresh seafood, island-inspired dishes, and delicious tropical treats. So yeah, Aulani is basically the ultimate Hawaiian getaway where magic meets relaxation.

Now, shifting gears a bit, let’s chat about Disneyland. I mean, who doesn’t love Disneyland, right? It’s like stepping into a world of enchantment and imagination. You’ve got two amazing parks to explore: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland Park is where all the classic Disney magic happens, with iconic attractions like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the enchanting Sleeping Beauty Castle. Over at Disney California Adventure Park, you can dive into thrilling adventures like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! and soar through the skies on Soarin’. And let’s not forget about the awesome resorts on property.

Whether you’re looking for luxury accommodations or a cozy retreat, Disneyland Resort has got you covered. From the elegant Disneyland Hotel to the whimsical Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, there’s a perfect place to stay for every Disney fan.

So grab your Mickey ears and get ready for an unforgettable adventure at the Happiest Place on Earth!

Are you going to enter these new Disney sweepstakes?