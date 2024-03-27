Disney Hits Major Turning Point with New Magic Kingdom Ride

Disney is making huge progress with its brand new ride in Magic Kingdom.

Disney is known for constantly working on bringing new rides, attractions, and experiences to its theme parks, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is the latest example. The new water ride will soon take over the former site of Splash Mountain, one of the most iconic and beloved Disney theme park attractions ever, providing guests with a new experience and story centered around Disney’s hit 2009 film The Princess and the Frog.

Work began on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom several months ago, with crews working quickly in order to get the new ride up and running for guests to enjoy. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be located in the exact same spot Splash Mountain used to occupy, utilizing the defunct ride’s same track and show building. However, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will provide guests with an exciting new adventure unlike anything they have ever seen.

Since January, guests have watched as construction took over the former Splash Mountain site, with lush vegetation, tall trees, and murky water completely transforming the ride’s look. As opening day approached, Disney Imagineering once again hit a major milestone, with the ride now being tested with music.

A new video shared by @DrewDisneyDude revealed the new tests.

BREAKING: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure test rides are now underway with MUSIC at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World, as “Down in New Orleans” is currently playing outside the attraction!

As you can see, logs are now plummeting down the mountain as the song “Down in New Orleans” plays. Even though guests are still months away from actually getting to take the plunge, this breakthrough is incredibly exciting.

The Walt Disney Company first announced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure back in 2020, revealing that the legendary log flume adventure known as Splash Mountain would be permanently closing. Disney has faced controversy and backlash for years regarding Splash Mountain due to it being based on one of Disney’s most problematic films. Splash Mountain was heavily inspired by Song of the South (1946), a film that features some iconic music and stunning animation but one that has also been criticized for its portrayal of the reconstructionist-era South and African Americans. The movie has plagued Disney’s reputation for decades, with the film not being sold in stores or online. Disney has also managed to bury the film when it comes to streaming, as fans will not find Song of the South streaming on Disney+.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in the summer of 2024 at Magic Kingdom. A second version is currently being developed for Disneyland, though an opening timeframe has not yet been given. For fans of Splash Mountain, a final remaining location is found at Tokyo Disney, offering guests the classic log flume experience as Br’er Rabbit attempts to run away from Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear.

