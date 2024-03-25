Disney Doubles Down on “At Home” Advisory with New Financial Incentive

Disney World is currently in one of the busiest seasons of the year, and with a holiday around the corner, the company is doing what they can to keep as many guests at home as possible.

Now that Disney has (for the most part) removed their capacity limits for guests purchasing tickets (Annual Passholders are still not 100% in the clear), Disney has turned to a new avenue to attempt to keep crowds to a minimum, and it seems to not be working. Initially, during the start of spring break, we saw Disney insert a higher price point for Disney Genie+ as well as ticket costs, so much so that together guests would be paying over $220 per person to enter Magic Kingdom and use Disney Genie+.

When this happened, we did see a dip in guests in the parks, but now, with Eater and a four-day holiday around the corner, things are changing.

Today, Disney Genie+ prices have hit their third consecutive day at an all-time 2024 high.

Magic Kingdom is selling for $39 per person, EPCOT is $32, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is $35, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom is $29. If you want to park hop, you would have to pay $39 per person to use Disney Genie+ in more than one park.

Even with prices skyrocketing, Disney guests have already sold out Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning, proving that the demand has certainly returned to the parks. Disney Genie+ only lets guests skip the line, and utilize the Lightning Lane for around 2-3 rides a day, and likely, only one of those options will be an E-ticket attraction as time slots sell out fast, and you can only book one ride at a time.

Today, wait times are so busy that at noon, even Swiss Family Treehouse, a walk-through attraction with a typical wait of 0 minutes, has a 20-minute wait. Earlier last week, we shared that Pirates of the Caribbean was 15 minutes, and today, it is 65 minutes. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was averaging around the 30-minute mark last week, and today, the ride is at a 75-minute wait at the time of this article’s publishing.

From this, we can see that Disney has been able to raise their prices to excessive amounts, and yet, guests are still purchasing everything they can.

Orlando International Airport has been getting hit with an influx of guests, and just a few days ago, the airport broke a record for its busiest day ever. Over the past few days, dozens of flights have been canceled, and hundreds of flight delays have been reported. The airport projected 7.6 million visitors this spring break season, and according to the crowds at Walt Disney World, it seems the city of Orlando is right on track with those larger numbers.

Would you want to visit Disney at its current price point of $184 per person to enter the parks?