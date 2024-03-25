Confirmed: Social Media Officially Illegal at Disney World in 2024 Amid DeSantis’ Reign

If you are under the age of 14 and you are looking to use TikTok, Instagram, SnapChat, or any other social media while at Walt Disney World or anywhere in Florida, think again.

Today, Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping social media ban for children, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

The publication shared, “The law bans kids under age 14 from having social media accounts but allows parents to give permission to 14- and 15 year-olds, and permits anyone 16 and over to have an account.

At a signing ceremony in Jacksonville, DeSantis and House Speaker Paul Renner said they believe it will withstand any legal challenges because the bipartisan-supported bill is focused on the addictive aspects of certain, unnamed social media platforms and not on content.”

Republican Speaker Paul Renner’s primary legislative focus was the newly enacted law, which will become effective on January 1st, 2025.

The legislation that DeSantis vetoed aimed to prohibit minors under 16 from accessing popular social media platforms, irrespective of parental consent. However, prior to the veto, DeSantis collaborated with Renner to address the governor’s apprehensions, leading to a revised bill sent to DeSantis by the Legislature.

The Orlando Sentinel stated that it is likely that this new bill will be challenged as, “critics say the age limits are arbitrary and that ID requirements are vague and confusing and therefore unconstitutional.” It also may likely be “challenged in court by Big Tech and First Amendment advocates as unconstitutional.”

According to a report, Disney World ranks among the globe’s premier tourist spots, drawing an annual average of 20.86 million visitors, with its Magic Kingdom welcoming 57,000 guests daily. During peak holiday periods, the park can accommodate up to 155,000 visitors in a single day.

Families with children under 18 constitute the largest visitor segment, comprising 42% of attendees, while adults without children represent 30%. Knowing that nearly half of the visitors are comprised of families that will be affected by this social media ban shows that there will certainly be a change in the dynamic at the theme parks.

The National Institute of Health also shared that “currently, 53% of children have a smartphone by age 11. Later in adolescence, mobile phone use remains high, with over 95% of teens ages 13 to 17 years having access to a cell phone”. So, that means that a majority of kids in that 42% with a phone and social media apps on it, would technically not be allowed to use it in the parks or in the state whether they are local or on vacation.

For now, no challenges have been made, but there are many months until the bill is pulled into effect in 2025.

Ron DeSantis also recently signed a bill that bans homeless from sleeping on the streets or anywhere that is not designated.

As noted by the Florida government website, on March 20, 2024, “Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1365 to keep Florida’s streets safe”. According to the site, ” This legislation requires counties to ensure that homeless individuals receive the mental health and drug addiction services they need while residing in a designated location off our public streets, prioritizing public safety.”

Inside the Magic dove into this issue, as there are many theme park employees, including Disney World cast members, who have shared that they are indeed homeless even while working for the company full time.

For years now, DeSantis has been engaged in a contentious struggle with Walt Disney World Resort. A couple of years ago, DeSantis revoked Disney’s self-governing authority by abolishing the Reedy Creek Improvement District and establishing the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which set the feud in motion.

What do you think of this new social media ban?