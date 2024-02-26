Universal Confirms Total Demolishment of Theme Park Location

A location at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, will be completely demolished soon.

Chez Alcatraz Bar at Universal Studios Florida is set to be completely demolished. A new permit recently filed by the resort revealed these plans, with the bar expected to be completely remodeled as a result. This bar became a popular spot for guests to grab a drink from, with prices ranging between $10 and $20 per person. The bar rests directly beside the iconic hanging shark named Bruce, which serves as a reference to Jaws (1975).

Chez Alcatraz Bar is located in the San Francisco section of Universal Studios Florida, one of two theme parks at the Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida is home to some of Florida’s most iconic and cherished theme park rides, attractions, and experiences, like Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, Harry Potter, and the Escape From Gringotts.

The new permit names Chez Alcatraz, describing the upcoming project as a “remodel of an existing kiosk.” The new permit reveals that a variety of work will be done, ranging from demolition, millwork, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and painting. The permit does not reveal when the project will actually get started nor when it will be completed, but guests can expect to see a construction wall surrounding Chez Alcatraz Bar very soon.

This project will take place as the Universal Orlando Resort continues work on Epic Universe, the massive expansion coming to the resort. Epic Universe will join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure as the resort’s third theme park, featuring a variety of brand-new rides, attractions, locations, and experiences for guests to enjoy.

Some very exciting properties and franchises will be a part of Epic Universe, such as Super Mario, Universal Classic Monsters, and a variety of Dreamworks characters. Epic Universe has been under construction for several years now and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting developments within the theme park industry.

