‘Star Wars’ Icon’s New Movie Gets Kicked Off Disney+

It turns out that being an icon of the Star Wars franchise gets you some perks these days, because Daisy Ridley’s upcoming new film has been pushed from a streaming Disney+ release to an actual theatrical premiere.

Daisy Ridley is set to star in Young Woman and the Sea, an upcoming biopic of Gertrude Ederle, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the first woman to swim across the English Channel. The film was initially scheduled to be released as a streaming-0nly Disney+ movie, but it seems that the film has received so much early positive feedback that Disney has unexpectedly decided to give it a theatrical release on May 31 (per Deadline).

While Daisy Ridley is globally famous for her role as Rey in the Disney Star Wars sequel trilogy, which co-starred Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, she has generally struggled to find a breakout role since the concluding entry, The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Famously, this is a common fate for Star Wars actors. While Harrison Ford was able to become a multi-decade leading man (partially on the strength of the Indiana Jones franchise), both Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher found it difficult to find starring roles for years until they had career resurgence as, respectively, the voice of the animated Joker and a well-regarded writer.

However, Young Woman and the Sea may very well be Daisy Ridley’s shot at having a critically acclaimed non-Star Wars performance. Reportedly, the film being moved to a theatrical release may also be an attempt to gain some momentum from the upcoming Summer Olympics, which will kick off less than two months after the release of the film.

Young Woman and the Sea will be directed by Joachim Rønning, who, like Daisy Ridley, has some deep ties to Disney. He previously co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and solo helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) and the upcoming Tron: Ares, all Disney productions. Clearly, the company is looking to stack the film with some ringers.

Daisy Ridley will also co-star in a new Star Wars film, which is currently in development with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. It does not yet have a scheduled release date.

