Disney Considers Upgrading ‘Star Wars’ Actress Daisy Ridley’s Next Film, Axing Disney+ Release

After a tough year at the box office, Disney is reportedly considering pulling a film starring Daisy Ridley from Disney+ and instead pushing it to theaters.

The upcoming drama Young Woman and the Sea was first announced in 2020, with Star Wars alumnus Daisy Ridley cast in the lead role that December. Adapted from the autobiography of the same name, the film is set to tell the life story of Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Ederle – the American swimming champion who won a gold medal at the 1924 Olympic Games, and became the first woman to swim 21 miles across the English Channel.

While the initial plans were to release the film via Disney’s streaming service, Deadline is now reporting that the studio may have had a change of heart.

The outlet claims that Disney is eyeing up a potential theatrical release date of May 31, before later releasing the film on Disney+ over the summer to coincide with the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (which was also host city when Ederle won her gold medal 100 years ago).

This apparently follows extremely positive test screenings in the 90s, as well as the box office success of another Olympics-focused biographical sports drama, The Boys in the Boat (2023), for Amazon MGM Studios.

Young Woman and the Sea is directed by Joachim Rønning, who previously co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). It also stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Margaret Ederle, the sister of Ridley’s Ederle, and former Doctor Who actor Christopher Eccleston.

Ridley is set to collaborate with Disney again in the near future as she returns to her breakout role of Rey for a new installment of Star Wars, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

