Cherished Universal Location Reopens After 8-month Closure

Aerial view of Universal Studios at dusk featuring multiple roller coasters, various attractions, and brightly lit surroundings with nearby buildings and greenery.

Credit: Biorecontruct on Twitter

Universal Orlando Resort has finally reopened one of its locations, which had been shut down for quite some time, giving fans and guests a fresh, new experience.

The Universal Studios globe on a sunny day in Orlando, Florida.
Credit: Universal

Universal Reopens Mel’s Drive-in Diner After Lengthy Refurbishment

After shutting down for eight months, Mel’s Drive-In Diner has reopened its doors, inviting guests to experience unique food items and a throwback to the 50s and 60s with an ambiance you can’t find anywhere else in the Resort.

The Mel’s Drive-In Diner Universal location is based on the original location in San Francisco, California, that opened in 1947. Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Beijing, and Universal Studios Singapore all have the burger joint in theme parks.

Mel’s Drive-In is open! Following refurbishment, this classic spot is back with a refreshed menu and interior.

@OrlandoInformer on X (Twitter)

The beloved and cherished Universal diner closed in June of last year as the theme park prepared to restore the restaurant to its former glory and add new menu items exclusive to this location.

Following its refurbishment, the exterior of the venue remains unchanged. However, significant updates have been implemented, notably reflected in the attire of Team Members, who now sport revamped uniforms devoid of the previous pink and blue aprons and bandanas.

Mel's Drive-in Diner at Universal Studios Florida.
Image Credit: Universal

A new marquee adorns the revamped interior, prominently positioned above the striking red counter. Notably, the original register counters have been replaced, with the venue now primarily operating on a mobile-order basis. Accompanying this shift, menu boards have been refreshed to offer a new aesthetic appeal.

Additionally, alterations to the layout include the relocation of the jukebox to a position near the counter, diverging from its previous placement. Notably, new benches and chairs featuring a dual-toned design have been introduced, with the central dining area now boasting solid red benches complemented by black bases – a departure from the previous style, albeit with similarities.

Mel's Drive-In Diner at Universal Studios Florida
Image Credit: Universal Studios Florida

Furthermore, thematic enhancements extend to the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, which now harmonize with the 1950s-inspired ambiance.

In contrast, the back dining area presents a marked departure from its previous iteration, characterized by vibrant hues of blues and reds, replacing the erstwhile yellow walls and dark benches.

For guests requiring assistance, a single register is available. It’s noteworthy that while Minion Cafe and Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous also operate on a mobile-order basis, the newly refurbished venue diverges in its service model, requiring patrons to collect their orders from the counter rather than offering table delivery.

If you plan on visiting the theme parks this year, stop by Mel’s Drive-In Diner at Universal and enjoy a blast from the past!

