Cherished Universal Location Reopens After 8-month Closure

Universal Orlando Resort has finally reopened one of its locations, which had been shut down for quite some time, giving fans and guests a fresh, new experience.

Universal Reopens Mel’s Drive-in Diner After Lengthy Refurbishment

After shutting down for eight months, Mel’s Drive-In Diner has reopened its doors, inviting guests to experience unique food items and a throwback to the 50s and 60s with an ambiance you can’t find anywhere else in the Resort.

The Mel’s Drive-In Diner Universal location is based on the original location in San Francisco, California, that opened in 1947. Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Beijing, and Universal Studios Singapore all have the burger joint in theme parks.

Mel's Drive-In is open! Following refurbishment, this classic spot is back with a refreshed menu and interior. 🍔 pic.twitter.com/OAcNfqadC7 — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) February 27, 2024

The beloved and cherished Universal diner closed in June of last year as the theme park prepared to restore the restaurant to its former glory and add new menu items exclusive to this location.

Following its refurbishment, the exterior of the venue remains unchanged. However, significant updates have been implemented, notably reflected in the attire of Team Members, who now sport revamped uniforms devoid of the previous pink and blue aprons and bandanas.

A new marquee adorns the revamped interior, prominently positioned above the striking red counter. Notably, the original register counters have been replaced, with the venue now primarily operating on a mobile-order basis. Accompanying this shift, menu boards have been refreshed to offer a new aesthetic appeal.

Additionally, alterations to the layout include the relocation of the jukebox to a position near the counter, diverging from its previous placement. Notably, new benches and chairs featuring a dual-toned design have been introduced, with the central dining area now boasting solid red benches complemented by black bases – a departure from the previous style, albeit with similarities.

