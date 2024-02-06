Home » Entertainment

Disney Actor Speaks Out Against “Wokeness” Amid Another Reboot

Bob Iger next to the Disney castle logo

Amid a slew of decisions in both its entertainment and business sectors, The Walt Disney Company has been dubbed “woke” by its opponents.

Disney has drawn the ire of many fans, particularly in the last few years, for its political stances and changes to certain films. The company has seen several box office disappointments, especially in animated films like Pixar’s Lightyear (2022), Disney’s Strange World (2022), and Wish (2023).

Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear
Now, an actor who helped produce one of Disney’s most iconic films has been making headlines for his words against “wokeness.” James Woods, who voiced Hades in Hercules (1997), has shared several tweets just in the last few days speaking out against certain political issues in the U.S.

In one post, Woods is seen explaining that private companies do not have to answer to the government over decisions to close their business. The tweet has been viewed more than 634,000 times.

In another, Woods called out the legacy media for its stance against Tucker Carlson amid his visit to Russia.

Of course, these tweets come as there have been rumors about Woods and if he could potentially reprise his role as Hades in the live-action Hercules. The actor has not made any public statements about the live-action version, but he has been vocal in his disagreements with certain decisions Disney has made in the past, including the one to bring back James Gunn following his controversy.

Disney's Hades talking
Woods gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Salvador (1986), where he played the role of an American journalist caught up in the chaos of the Salvadoran Civil War. Woods also delivered a memorable performance as the charismatic and cunning hustler Lester Diamond in Casino (1995).

As far as the live-action Hercules is concerned, there were reports that Disney is looking to cast Michael B. Jordan, but Director Guy Ritchie has dropped out of the film, and there are questions as to what this could mean moving forward.

Hercules, Phil, and Pegasus look through bushes
At this time, Disney has not issued any more updates on the film’s development.

What do you want to see in the live-action Hercules? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!

