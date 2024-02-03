How Carl Weathers Redeemed a Hated ‘Star Wars’ Icon

The late Carl Weathers had a litany of iconic roles under his belt, such as Apollo Creed in the Rocky films, but his most recent claim to fame was his work on the set of The Mandalorian. Along with portraying guild master Greef Karga, Weathers had a stint in the director’s chair for the iconic Disney Plus series in which he reshaped one of the most detested figures in all the Star Wars galaxy.

Weathers directed chapters 12 and 20 of The Mandalorian, and the latter featured the return of Ahmed Best as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq. Although The character soon became a fan-favorite, Best’s original Star Wars debut was anything but.

Best has been the man behind Jar Jar Binks since he first appeared in The Phantom Menace (1999), an often maligned figure in the galaxy far, far away, but his reintroduction under Weather’s direction revitalized his career. The reactions from fans certainly speak for themselves.

Carl Weathers Brought Justice to Jar Jar

As multiple co-stars and collaborators gather to honor the late Carl Weathers, Ahmed Best shared the following on his official Instagram after the actor passed away on February 2, 2024,

“Carl has always been a hero of mine since I was a child. I never thought I would ever be directed by him, let alone have the honor to call him a friend. As an artist, he was so generous with his wisdom and respect for the art of acting. He gave me golden nuggets that I will treasure and use for the rest of my life. As a director, he was the one who gave me the space, grace, time, and guidance to come to life. He saw how nervous I was to be back in #starwars and gave me the strength and confidence to perform. Every conversation and text message after was bathed in love, mentorship and support. Love you my brother #carlweathers. I will miss you. We will miss you. Rest in Power.”

Best’s portrayal of Master Beq was directed by Weathers himself, and the performance was so eye-catching that the series even pushed for the actor’s nomination for an Emmy Award. Under the late actor’s mentorship, Best was able to pull himself from a mockable character role to Star Wars stardom.

The hatred Best received as Jar Jar Binks had a catastrophic effect on his personal and professional life. Best himself even referred to it as “the lowest I’ve ever been,” and to see such a transformation during his time with the franchise is nothing short of remarkable.

As many actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stalone, and more gather together to honor Carl Weathers, few have such a special connection as Ahmed Best. From the depths of the fandom’s hatred to the height of galactic stardom, Weather’s direction brought Best from the brink.

