DeSantis Holds Fate of New Florida Law That Will Impact Disney World Guests

A Florida State bill is now in the hands of Ron DeSantis, and that law impacts select guests heading to Walt Disney World Resort this year. Stay informed and read for more information on how this might affect you.

Governor Ron Desantis Will Decide on the New Florida State Law for Motorists – Does This Affect Disney World Guests?

Legislation to curb motorists’ tendency to linger in left lanes on highways has advanced to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis. If this passes, this new DeSantis Florida law will go into effect immediately and affect all Disney World guests driving from their respective states. The House Bill will affect Central Florida as much as the rest of the state, which is why it’s important to understand Florida state laws if you’re planning on driving to WDW this year. According to NBC News and the Associated Press, the Florida Governor is one of the stricter governors in the United States regarding these types of legislation.

NEW: The Florida legislature has PASSED a bill that outlaws driving in the LEFT LANE unless you are PASSING someone. (Only on roads where speed limit is 65 mph or more) The bill now goes to Gov. DeSantis for his signature. pic.twitter.com/ad0CIMAUhr — Jeff Butera (@BayNews9Jeff) February 22, 2024

The Senate’s decisive 37-0 vote on Thursday propelled the bill (HB 317) forward, which targets drivers on highways featuring a minimum of two lanes in the same direction, with speed limits set at 65 mph or higher. Last week, the House resoundingly supported the measure with a 113-3 vote.

Republican Senate sponsor Keith Perry underscored the bill’s primary objective of enhancing highway safety. Perry emphasized, “If someone in the left lane is going slower, and you pass them (on the right), you are creating an infraction and you can get ticketed.”

The proposed legislation mandates that drivers refrain from utilizing left lanes except when overtaking other vehicles, preparing to exit via ramps, executing left turns, or following directives from law enforcement or traffic control apparatus. High occupancy vehicle lanes are expressly exempted from the stipulations governing the “furthermost left-hand lane.”

How This Affects Disney World Guests Like You

The new Florida state law that prevented motorists from cruising in the left lanes of highways could directly affect Disney World guests driving to and from the theme parks. Since many visitors travel to Disney World via roads and interstates, they may encounter increased enforcement of this law during their journeys.

Failure to adhere to the regulations outlined in the law, such as remaining in the left lane without passing, could result in fines of up to $158 for drivers. Therefore, Disney World guests driving to the resort should know this law and comply to avoid potential travel penalties.

But there are ways to stay safe when driving through Florida to get to Walt Disney World Resort and manage if this new law goes into effect soon.

How to Prepare Yourself if You’re Driving Through Florida to Disney World This Year

Disney World guests driving through Florida should take several steps to prepare for the new state bill aimed at preventing motorists from cruising in the left lanes of highways:

Familiarize themselves with the law : Guests should take the time to read and understand the new law’s specific provisions to ensure compliance.

: Guests should take the time to read and understand the new law’s specific provisions to ensure compliance. Plan their route : Guests should plan their driving routes, considering the highways and interstates they will be traveling on. They can use GPS or mapping apps to identify routes that minimize their time spent in the left lane.

: Guests should plan their driving routes, considering the highways and interstates they will be traveling on. They can use GPS or mapping apps to identify routes that minimize their time spent in the left lane. Observe highway signage : Guests should pay close attention to highway signage, particularly regarding speed limits and lane usage regulations. Signs may indicate which lanes are designated for passing and which are intended for slower-moving traffic.

: Guests should pay close attention to highway signage, particularly regarding speed limits and lane usage regulations. Signs may indicate which lanes are designated for passing and which are intended for slower-moving traffic. Stay in the right lane except when passing : To comply with the law, guests should generally stay in the highway’s right lane and only use the left lane when passing other vehicles. They should avoid cruising in the left lane for extended periods.

: To comply with the law, guests should generally stay in the highway’s right lane and only use the left lane when passing other vehicles. They should avoid cruising in the left lane for extended periods. Be aware of enforcement : Guests should know that law enforcement officers may be enforcing the new law, and violations could result in fines of up to $158. Therefore, it’s essential to adhere to the regulations outlined in the law to avoid penalties.

: Guests should know that law enforcement officers may be enforcing the new law, and violations could result in fines of up to $158. Therefore, it’s essential to adhere to the regulations outlined in the law to avoid penalties. Allow extra travel time: Given potential adjustments in driving behavior to comply with the law, guests may want to allow spare travel time to reach their destinations safely and punctually.

Again, until DeSantis signs this into law, motorists should remain educated and follow up through news sites like Inside The Magic, which will update you on how this goes down.