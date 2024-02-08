Disney’s Famous Theme Park Castle Gets Heavy-Duty Upgrades

Disney is giving one of its theme park castles a makeover.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is by far one of the most beautiful Disney resorts out there, complete with a stunning rendition of Disney’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle. Over the years, this impressive medieval installation has remained relatively unchanged but recently got some serious equipment upgrades. Guests will now notice that the central plaza stage that’s part of the castle courtyard now has some massive new laser light structures.

A photo of the new laser light equipment was captured by DLP Report (@DLPReport), who shared it on X (Twitter).

A collection of Ayrton Cobra laser source moving lights has been installed on the Central Plaza stages for tonight’s performance of Magic over Disney at 8:25pm:

These new machines are Ayrton Cobra laser sources, which have been installed for performances of Magic over Disney, a stunning nighttime show. Nighttime shows are a specialty of all the Disney resorts, with jaw-dropping shows playing regularly across the various locations. Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios can watch Fantasmic!, a dazzling display of fireworks and stunning musical renditions. This show is also performed at the Disneyland Resort but is currently on hiatus.

Disney’s castles are some of the most iconic and recognizable theme park installations in the world, with Walt Disney Imagineering really going above and beyond with each one. While Magic Kingdom features Cinderella Castle at the center of Main Street U.S.A., guests will find Sleeping Beauty Castle at the original Disneyland Resort, complete with a more whimsical color palette and construction style. The same can be said for Disneyland Paris’ version of Sleeping Beauty Castle, which features some breathtaking landscaping and a magnificent entryway. Disneyland Paris’ castle is also home to an actual dungeon that features a fire-breathing dragon.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite Disney theme park castle?