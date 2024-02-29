Disney World Guests Can Now Pay for a Chance To Stay in Cinderella Castle

Imagine waking up inside Cinderella Castle with the promise of a day filled with magic and adventure at your fingertips at Walt Disney World Resort.

For many Disney enthusiasts, this dream could soon become a reality through an extraordinary opportunity: a chance to win a one-night stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort for up to four guests.

But that’s not all. This once-in-a-lifetime prize package includes a two-night resort stay in a standard room at a Deluxe Resort for up to four guests, breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table, and up to four three-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Options– which means you can also visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As if that weren’t enough, the lucky winners will also enjoy a private 7-hour VIP Tour Experience, where they can enjoy their favorite attractions efficiently through most Lightning Lane entrances, accompanied by a highly knowledgeable VIP Tour Guide.

The cherry on top? Round-trip flights for four are included, making this magical journey even more accessible.

The sweepstakes, ending on May 24th, 2024, offers an opportunity for Disney Park fans to not only indulge in a dream vacation but also contribute to a meaningful cause. By participating, entrants have the chance to support the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping children in Central Florida realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk. The foundation supports youth-based programs in areas such as arts, education, health and wellness, and homelessness, having distributed more than $28 million to local nonprofit community organizations.

To enter, individuals can donate $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, or $500, with each contribution making a difference in the lives of children and communities in need. It’s a win-win situation – participants not only have the opportunity to win an unforgettable Disney experience but also to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

For those wondering, a $10.00 donation gets you 40 entries into the sweepstakes. A $50.00 donation is worth 150 entries, a $50 donation is worth 400 entries, a $100 donation is worth 1,000 entries, a $250 donation is worth 3,000 entries, and a $500 donation is worth 8,000 entries.

The winner of this sweepstakes will be announced on June 12, 2024, bringing joy not only to themselves and their loved ones but also to the countless children who will benefit from the support of the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

For more information on the sweepstakes, please visit the official website here.

This is a rare opportunity, and this sweepstakes presents just one of a handful of times that the Cinderella Castle Suite will be able to be inhabited by a Disney World guest.

Are you entering this Cinderella Castle sweepstakes at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!