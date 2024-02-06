Disney Releases Bizarre Cartoon To Tell People How to Vote

The Walt Disney Company has released a bizarre video featuring an obscure cartoon character to try to push its voting mandate.

It is no secret that Disney has become known for its political stances and social activism, which has sometimes backfired on the company. Taking a position against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act (often called the “Don’t Say Gay” law) drove Disney into numerous lawsuits with Governor Ron DeSantis, while the mere act of hiring a female director for a Star Wars movie has the world’s richest man supporting a lawsuit against the company for damaging shareholder value in potentia.

While Disney is not currently using its still-massive social power to influence voters in a national election, it is doing everything it can to sway its shareholders to vote the way it wants them to in an upcoming conflict. Weirdly, it seems those shareholders will be swayed by Ludwig Von Drake, an obscure Disney character who is best known for being the uncle of Donald Duck who isn’t named Scrooge.

The Disney board of directors is currently facing a proxy battle that could dramatically affect the future of the iconic company. Billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Group are currently attempting to take over seats on the board, publically vowing to reverse the direction that CEO Bob Iger has taken the company. Blackwells Capital, a private investment group, has also put up its own slate of nominees but is largely seen as less hostile to Iger’s leadership.

Aside from the vast number of shares that Peltz holds, he is also backed by former Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter, one of the largest individual shareholders in the company. Reportedly, this is something of a grudge match for Perlmutter, who was ousted from the company last year and apparently is out to return the favor.

In order to combat Peltz’s Restore the Magic PR campaign, Disney has launched its own Vote Disney website, complete with a video featuring Ludwig Von Drake imploring shareholders to vote for the board’s nominees and instructing them how to vote. Check it out:

In a voiceover, Ludwig Von Drake addresses shareholders, saying, “Friends, relatives, and estimated chairman, you’re probably all wondering what we’re doing here today. We need you to all vote for your board … voting is easy.”

The cartoon duck (who first appeared in the 1961 premiere of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color) continues, saying, “Remember it’s important you vote only for Disney’s 12 nominees using the white proxy card. Do not vote for the Trian group or Blackwell’s nominees. Voting this year is critical no matter how many or how few shares you may own … Please vote all of your shares on all of your accounts.”

Donald Duck’s paternal uncle even goes so far as to tell shareholders to literally throw away the colored cards that indicate a vote for Trian Group or Blackwell, which is a pretty bold move. The results of the vote, which is open for shareholders until 11:59 p.m. on April 2, are hugely important for the company, which is probably why Disney brought out its biggest icon to persuade shareholders: Ludwig Von Drake.

