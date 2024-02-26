Disney Granted Over $20 Million in Tax Credits by California for New ‘Star Wars’ Film

Disney is benefiting significantly by filming the next chapter of The Mandalorian in California.

As a result of The Mandalorian & Grogu being filmed in California, The Walt Disney Company has been awarded a tax credit of $21,755,000. California offers tax credits for productions taking place within the state, with this marking the largest offering in the California Film Commission’s entire program, topping the record-setting $20.8 million that Disney was granted with Captain Marvel (2019), according to Deadline.

The Walt Disney Company, along with Lucasfilm, confirmed earlier this year that The Mandalorian would be heading to theaters following his unprecedented success on Disney+ for the last several years. Disney+’s The Mandalorian was consistently one of the streaming platform’s most watched and highest rated original shows, boasting an impressive three-season run so far.

The new film will be directed by series creator Jon Favreau and will reportedly hire 500 crew members, 54 cast members, and over 3,000 background workers. The film is expected to generate a record-breaking $166,438,000 in qualified expenditures and below-the-line wages.

Again, this figure beats out Captain Marvel, which an impressive generated $137 million for the California economy. Production on The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to begin in June of this year, with the cast of the film not yet confirmed. Hollywood icon Pedro Pascal portrays the titular Mandalorian, who is named Din Djarin in the series. Pascal provides the voice of the character, with actors Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder serving as body doubles when Pascal is not available.

The announcement of the film was a huge surprise to fans of the series and the world of Star Wars as a whole, with several other feature-length Star Wars films in the pipeline. Now has never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan, with the franchise in full force as of late, thanks to Disney+. With shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Ashoka, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series taking over the streaming platform, there has never been a plethora of Star Wars content like there is now.

