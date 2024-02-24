Disney Cancels Releases, Hiding Classic Films From Fans

The Walt Disney Company has reportedly canceled releases for more than 20 classic films, which will remain hidden from fans for the foreseeable future.

Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) was a monumental move that reshaped the entertainment landscape. Announced in December 2017 and finalized in March 2019, this acquisition saw Disney take control of a vast array of intellectual property and content previously owned by 20th Century Fox. The deal, valued at over $71 billion, brought together two of Hollywood’s most iconic studios, fundamentally altering the dynamics of the film and television industry.

One of the key implications of this acquisition was Disney’s expansion of its content library. By gaining access to 20th Century Fox’s extensive catalog, Disney significantly bolstered its portfolio, adding iconic franchises such as X-Men, Avatar, and The Simpsons to its already impressive lineup. This move not only increased Disney’s content offerings but also enhanced its competitiveness in the streaming market, as it prepared to launch its own streaming service, Disney+.

While Disney has released multiple films from 2oth Century Fox in the past, it seems that many more will remain unreleased. A recent report from The Digital Bits highlights that 20 beloved titles from the Fox catalog have undergone impressive 4K remastering. However, Disney currently has no intentions to make these remastered versions available to audiences, whether through VOD, Disney+, or physical media.

The report suggests a potentially positive aspect to this situation: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has secured a deal to manage all of Disney’s future physical media releases. This arrangement could lead to a more efficient production process for Disney’s physical media and potentially pave the way for the release of some of these remastered titles in the future.

Among the Fox classics awaiting a 4K release are notable titles such as Cast Away (2000), Die Hard 2 (1990), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), All That Jazz (1979), The French Connection (1971), and The Last of the Mohicans (1992), among others.

Of course, this isn’t the only time that the company has elected to sit on films, even after doing the work to remaster them. Some films remain unreleased because of controversial reasons. Others simply aren’t released because the company is waiting for the right opportunity or the correct timeframe. In the end, Disney remains one of the most popular companies in the world because of its vast content library.

