DeSantis Disney District Implements Progressive Sexual Harassment Policy

The DeSantis Disney District has released new details surrounding a brand-new Sexual Harassment Policy that is now in effect for all employees, highlighting how much things have changed since Reedy Creek was taken over.

Read this next:

DeSantis Disney District Puts Forth ‘Zero Tolerance’ Sexual Harassment Policy

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) has made a significant stride toward ensuring workplace safety and dignity by introducing a comprehensive Sexual Harassment Policy. Adopted unanimously during yesterday’s public meeting by the CFTOD board, this new policy underscores the District’s commitment to establishing itself as a regional exemplar of good governance.

Effective immediately, the policy enforces a zero-tolerance stance towards sexual harassment within the District. It introduces robust reporting mechanisms and imposes stringent consequences for offenders. This initiative highlights the CFTOD’s unwavering dedication to fostering a workplace environment characterized by respect, dignity, and safety for all.

The announcement comes just shy of one week after the Florida Governor held a press conference in which he and several State officials gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of the governor’s takeover of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District. The Walt Disney Company has yet to release any statement on this matter, but Gov DeSantis and DeSantis appointee Glen Gilzean are likely taking another victory lap. The former Reedy Creek District has been celebrating its board members as numerous wins have guaranteed that DeSantis is doing well with the takeover.

Read this next: Disney Says DeSantis Caused Nothing but “Chaos” After Taking Control

Key highlights of the policy include:

Zero Tolerance: The District maintains a strict zero-tolerance approach towards sexual harassment, ensuring that perpetrators are subject to disciplinary measures, including termination.

Confidential Reporting: A secret reporting system has been established to promote a safe reporting environment, encouraging victims and witnesses to step forward without fear of retaliation.

Support and Resources: The policy prioritizes the well-being of affected individuals by providing access to counseling and support services.

Training and Education: Mandatory training sessions on the policy will be conducted for all new employees to cultivate a workplace culture grounded in mutual respect and dignity.

Read this next: Ron DeSantis Says He and Disney Are Done Fighting

With the implementation of this policy, the CFTOD reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest standards of workplace conduct and ensuring the safety and dignity of all employees within the District.

DeSantis seems to be attempting to reverse the adverse effects left behind by the Disney district and start fresh to gain respect from State officials and the community surrounding Walt Disney World Resort. The DeSantis Disney District also won a significant lawsuit case in Federal Court, showing how much has changed since Reedy Creek became the CFTOD.